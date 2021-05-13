DeSoto Police Arrest Juvenile Suspect For Murder Of Camran Kashawn Collier

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Suspect Has Extensive Juvenile Criminal Record

DESOTO, TEXAS — DeSoto Police have a 16-year-old juvenile suspect in custody for the April 22nd Capital Murder of 19-Year-Old Camran Kashawn Collier who had been found fatally wounded in the driver’s seat of his Honda Accord on April 22, 2021 in the 1100 block of Westlake Drive. Police believe robbery was the motive.

Police identified the juvenile as a suspect early on in the case, but the suspect had gone into hiding. The juvenile suspect had an extensive juvenile criminal record and had previously been fitted with an electronic leg monitoring device. The juvenile had removed that device in early April hindering efforts by Dallas County Juvenile Probation to monitor the whereabouts of the juvenile.

For the last two weeks, DeSoto police have been actively searching for this juvenile and sharing important information with neighboring police departments. On Wednesday evening, May 12, 2021, Dallas Police officers located the juvenile in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas and took the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, into custody. DeSoto Police would like to thank the Dallas Police Department for their assistance in getting this dangerous juvenile into custody and off the street.

Due to this case involving a juvenile as the offender, there is no other information that can be released at this time.

