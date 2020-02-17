Red Oak Police Make Arrest In Burglary Case

Red Oak- On Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 0313 hours, Red Oak Police Department personnel were dispatched to a business

burglary alarm at the Exxon Whistle Stop located at 598 N. State Hwy 342. Red Oak Police Department personnel

arrived on scene and observed that the doors on the west side of the store were pried open.

Red Oak Police Department personnel made entry into the store with no contact inside of the store. The owner of the business arrived and accessed the surveillance video system for review. A review of the surveillance video showed an unidentified black male making forced entry into the store at 0307 hours. The suspect was wearing a blue hat, blue hoodie, black shorts and appeared to be around 250-265 pounds and between 6’00-6’03 in height.

Physical evidence was collected at the scene and forwarded to the criminal investigation division for further investigation. The owner advised that the subject removed cash and lottery tickets from the business during the burglary.

Upon further investigation, the Red Oak Police Department Criminal Investigation Division was able to identify the suspect as Nelson, Dequindrick B/M (29 Years of age) of Dallas, Texas.

On 2/14/2020, the Red Oak Police Department Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant on Mr. Nelson for Burglary of a Building. Red Oak Police Department Criminal Investigation Division personnel coordinated with the Dallas Police Department and on 2/14/2020 at around 21:25 hours, the Dallas Police Department detained Mr. Nelson at his residence in Dallas on the Red Oak warrant.

Dequindrick Nelson was arrested and transported to the Red Oak City Jail for the Red Oak Police Department warrant and several other outstanding warrants. The suspect was identified as Nelson, Dequindrick B/M (29 YOA) of Dallas, Texas and was booked into the Red Oak Police Department jail for the following charges:

1. Burglary of a Building (Red Oak PD) ($100,000 Bond / Transferred to ECSO)

2. Burglary of a Building (Dallas County SO) (No Bond / Transferred to ECSO)

3. Burglary of a Building (Dallas County SO) (No Bond / Transferred to ECSO)

4. Burglary of a Building (Dallas County SO) (No Bond / Transferred to ECSO)

5. Burglary of a Building (Dallas County SO) (No Bond / Transferred to ECSO)

6. Burglary of a Building (Dallas County SO) (No Bond / Transferred to ECSO)

7. Burglary of a Building (Dallas County SO) (No Bond / Transferred to ECSO)

8. Parole Violation (Texas Board of Pardons & Parole) (No Bond / Transferred to ECSO)

