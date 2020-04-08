Red Oak ISD Celebrates Parents Of The Year

ROISD Annual Parent of the Year Award

RED OAK, TX – While we are remote/distant learning during the coronavirus concerns, we want to celebrate, now more than ever, our amazing Red Oak ISD parents with our annual Parent of the Year awards.

“The event was canceled, but it is vital to honor these moms and dads who were nominated by their children,” stated Superintendent Brenda Sanford. “The nomination letters were touching, heart-warming, emotional, and full of love. We couldn’t be prouder of our students and their outstanding parent nominees.”

“To our parents, ROISD is an amazing district because of your caring attitude, love of your children and support of their education. We can’t do it without you! exclaimed Sanford. “We also want to thank our students for all their amazing entries – showering their parents with love and appreciation. Finally, thanks to the staff and campus administration for facilitating the process, and Mrs. Donna Knight for spearheading this amazing award program. We celebrate each of the winners.”

On behalf of the Board, district and campus administration, congratulations!

Campus Winners:

Little Hawks Mom of the Year: Lamiae El Ghrich Maoun nominated by Sabrina

Little Hawks Dad of the Year: Bradley Hatch nominated by Wyatt

Shields Elementary Mom of the Year: Summer Lord nominated by Samantha

Shields Elementary Dad of the Year: Jonathon Malone nominated by Jovie

Eastridge Elementary Mom of the Year: Kara Petty nominated by Eva

Eastridge Elementary Dad of the Year: David Arias nominated by Anna

Red Oak Elementary Mom of the Year: Traci Silas nominated by Tyler

Red Oak Elementary Dad of the Year: Matt Barrett nominated by Gavin

Wooden Elementary Mom of the Year: Stephanie Knight nominated by Lillian

Wooden Elementary Dad of the Year: Octavio Zarco nominated by Aaron

Schupmann Elementary Mom of the Year: Dana Alchawa nominated by Shahed

Schupmann Elementary Dad of the Year: William Moffett nominated by Madelyn

Red Oak Middle School Mom of the Year: Tonya Outland nominated by Emma

Red Oak Middle School Dad of the Year: Channing Gillard nominated by Breye

Red Oak High School Mom of the Year: Jennifer Vazquez nominated by Dylan

Red Oak High School Dad of the Year: Jeremy Lampier nominated by Jayden

ROISD DISTRICT MOM OF THE YEAR: PAIGE DAVIS nominated by Ellie

ROISD DISTRICT DAD OF THE YEAR: DONNY LUTRICK nominated by Townly



