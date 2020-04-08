Dallas County COVID-19 Update 4/8/20, 63 New Cases

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am April 8, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 63 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,324. The 20th death from COVID-19 was reported of man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Rowlett. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, about three-quarters (70%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in over a quarter (29%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“The Safer at Home Order, implemented on March 22, 2020, that you have embraced and followed is working to #FlattenTheCurve. Nothing will distract my team from the mission. We need your help. #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

Dallas County Hospital Bed Capacity

Twenty-four hospitals on Tuesday reported ventilator and bed capacity numbers to Mayor Eric Johnson’s office.

Dallas County on Tuesday reported 383 hospitalizations thus far for confirmed COVID-19 cases. A total of 878 cases in the county have not led to hospitalization. Of the 383 hospitalized cases, 119 were admitted to an Intensive Care Unit, and 72 people required ventilators.

Here are the aggregate totals for Tuesday, as reported by the 24 hospitals:

Total beds: 5,349

Beds occupied: 2,854

Total ICU beds: 782

ICU beds occupied: 488

Total ventilators: 901

Ventilators in use: 313

Here are the hospitals that reported data to the City:

Baylor University Medical Center

Baylor Heart & Vascular Hospital

Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation

Baylor Scott & White – Uptown

Children’s Health Dallas

Children’s Health Our Children’s House

City Hospital at White Rock

Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital of Dallas

Kindred Hospital Dallas Central

Lifecare Hospital of Dallas

Medical City Dallas

Medical City Heart Hospital

Medical City Spine Hospital

Methodist Charlton

Methodist Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital

Methodist Dallas

North Central Surgical Center Hospital

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Promise Hospital of Dallas

Select Specialty Hospital

Texas Health Dallas

Texas Institute for Surgery

Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children

UT Southwestern William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

Save

Comments

comments