Dallas County COVID-19 Update 4/8/20, 63 New Cases

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am April 8, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 63 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,324. The 20th death from COVID-19 was reported of man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Rowlett. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, about three-quarters (70%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in over a quarter (29%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
#DALLAS 106 new cases today – 1,261 total
Added a line to show the flattening of the curve https://t.co/Yuhxfz27St@emilymwinn @JudgeClayJ @Johnson4Dallas pic.twitter.com/6d1UmfN1Aw
— Travis Whitfill (@twhitfill) April 7, 2020
“The Safer at Home Order, implemented on March 22, 2020, that you have embraced and followed is working to #FlattenTheCurve. Nothing will distract my team from the mission. We need your help. #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/
Dallas County Hospital Bed Capacity
Twenty-four hospitals on Tuesday reported ventilator and bed capacity numbers to Mayor Eric Johnson’s office.
Dallas County on Tuesday reported 383 hospitalizations thus far for confirmed COVID-19 cases. A total of 878 cases in the county have not led to hospitalization. Of the 383 hospitalized cases, 119 were admitted to an Intensive Care Unit, and 72 people required ventilators.
Here are the aggregate totals for Tuesday, as reported by the 24 hospitals:
Total beds: 5,349
Beds occupied: 2,854
Total ICU beds: 782
ICU beds occupied: 488
Total ventilators: 901
Ventilators in use: 313
Here are the hospitals that reported data to the City:
Baylor University Medical Center
Baylor Heart & Vascular Hospital
Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation
Baylor Scott & White – Uptown
Children’s Health Dallas
Children’s Health Our Children’s House
City Hospital at White Rock
Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital of Dallas
Kindred Hospital Dallas Central
Lifecare Hospital of Dallas
Medical City Dallas
Medical City Heart Hospital
Medical City Spine Hospital
Methodist Charlton
Methodist Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital
Methodist Dallas
North Central Surgical Center Hospital
Parkland Health & Hospital System
Promise Hospital of Dallas
Select Specialty Hospital
Texas Health Dallas
Texas Institute for Surgery
Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children
UT Southwestern William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital