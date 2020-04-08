Buc-ee’s Ennis Has 2 Employees Positive With COVID-19

On Monday, Buc-ee’s Ennis celebrated their grand opening. Buc-ee’s is considered an “essential business” under the current stay home, stay safe order. Today, just two days after they opened, Mayor Angie notified Ennis residents two Buc-ee’s employees tested positive for COVID-19. According to the press release, the positive Buc-ee’s employees were traveling employees assisting with the store opening on or about March 27-30th.

The new Buc-ee’s Travel Center is located at 1402 South IH-45, Ennis, TX 75119.

The entire Buc-ee’s Ennis location has been thoroughly sanitized. According to Buc-ee’s they have discarded all fresh food and closed the deli. For the foreseeable future they will not prepare and serve food on site. This means all food for sale will be pre-packaged. Sounds like no more jerky, fudge or fresh bbq. Designated markers to ensure customers stand 6 ft apart have been added. All of the individuals have been sent home to quarantine for 14 days, and surveillance is being reviewed to notify anyone that may have been exposed.

The City of Ennis Health Department will continue to monitor the situation.

The Ennis “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order is in effect until 11:59 PM on Friday, April 17, 2020. Although, with the number of COVID-19 cases in Ennis growing to 17 as of yesterday, the order will likely be extended. For the latest on COVID-19 in Ennis please visit the city’s website for updates and resources.

