Red Oak ISD Candidate Filing Window For Board Election open from Jan. 19-Feb. 18

Two Red Oak ISD Board Positions on the Ballot

(RED OAK, TX) — The candidate filing and voting dates have been set for the 2022 Red Oak Independent School District’s Board of Trustee election. The Board election will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The election will consist of a general election for Place 1 and Place 2 each for a three-year term.

Candidate filing dates for the Red Oak ISD Board of Trustees election are January 19 through February 18. Interested candidates may download a packet from the webpage or pick up a paper copy at the Red Oak ISD Education Service Center (Administration), 109 W. Red Oak Rd., from January 19 to February 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Friday, February 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Positions up for election in 2022:

Place 1 ­— Dr. Joy Shaw (incumbent), three-year term

Place 2 — Brian Sebring (incumbent), three-year term

Early voting for the election will occur April 25-May 3 – times and locations to posted on Ellis County Elections webpage. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day – Saturday, May 7. More information can be found on the Ellis County Election Website – https://co.ellis.tx.us/312/Elections

KEY DATES:

Last day to register to vote: January 31, 2022

Candidate Filing January 19-February 18

Early Voting April 25-May 3

Election Day May 7