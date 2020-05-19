Red Oak ISD Board Approves Substantial Salary Increases

Good News For ROISD Teachers & Staff

RED OAK, TX – If there’s one thing parents have discovered during “distance learning”, teaching is hard. Many of us have come to the conclusion, teachers aren’t paid enough. Tonight, Red Oak Board of Trustees approved a pay increase effective for the 2020-2021 school year.

The Red Oak ISD Board of Trustees recognizes the importance of increasing salaries for teachers and staff. They have been transparent in their desire to express to employees that they are appreciated and valued. Superintendent Brenda Sanford presented the 2020-21 proposed salary schedule for Board approval tonight at the Board Meeting.

“We have seen a need to increase teachers’ pay in order to be competitive with other area districts,” stated Board President John Anderson. “I want to thank the Board for their vision and the administration for this proposal.”

After the 2019-2020 reorganization and budget reviews, the approved proposal calls for the teacher salary schedule to be increased $3,000 per step and all other employees to receive a 3% increase based on the midpoint of their pay range. The new starting salary for Red Oak ISD teachers will be $51,000.

“First, I applaud the Board for their goal to reward our educators and staff across the district,” said Red Oak ISD Superintendent Brenda Sanford. “We want to let our teachers and staff know how much we value them and their dedication to Red Oak ISD. Our finance and human resource teams have done a phenomenal job of balancing our growing programs with the Boards’ goal of increasing teachers’ salaries.”

Dr. Bill Johnston, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services/CFO and Michelle Ailara, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources have worked diligently with their staff examining our budget savings, staffing, and projected revenue changes. This included taking into consideration increased enrollment and designation as a Fast Growth District as well as projected decreases due to property value concerns. Budget projections further took into account the recent expansion of the district’s bilingual and pre-kindergarten programs.

The approved salary structure increases will be effective for the 2020-21 school year.

