NO SCHOOL In Red Oak ISD Monday or Tuesday

As school districts across our area continue to assess the damage from last week’s storm, some have concluded repairs can’t be done in time for school to resume this week. Due to a lack of water at some campuses in Red Oak ISD the district has decided to cancel all school on Monday and Tuesday (no in person or virtual). However, previous staff development days March 29 and April 19 will now be regular school days.

From Red Oak ISD:

Hawk Families,

We appreciate all our Hawk families supporting each other during these trying times – I’ve seen offers of shelter, food, and water to those in need. Our multiple municipalities and the district have been working tirelessly to get all systems running and repair damages, unfortunately, we have several schools that cannot safely have children on campus at this time, primarily due to a lack of water.

The district will be using Monday, February 22, and Tuesday, February 23 as in-person staff professional development days, no school for students in-person or virtually.

These two professional development days will be swapped for currently scheduled professional development days on March 29 and April 19, making those regular school days. We know some families may already have plans for those days, but we hope you are able to make adjustments with this early notice.

Additional Notes:

The grading period will still end this Wednesday, February 24. Students should reach out to teachers for any assistance on assignments that were previously due. Report cards will be released on Friday, February 26.

Any previously scheduled ARD or teacher/staff Zoom meetings will proceed as scheduled.

Curbside meals will be served for ALL students on both days at Red Oak Middle School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Please drive around the back of the campus from the east side of the ROISD Police Department. We are unable to use the Shields location due to a lack of water.

Again, we can’t thank our families enough for your support and understanding. This decision was made with all available information and guided by the safety of our students.

Please know how much we miss our students and that we tried dozens of options before having to make the call.

Please know we are here for the support of our students and families, and if you have additional questions or concerns, please email [email protected] and we will reply as quickly as possible.

Brenda Sanford, Superintendent

Red Oak ISD

