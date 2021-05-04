Red Cross & Lancaster Fire Department to Share Free Fire Safety Resources Friday

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

North Texas Food Bank providing free family food boxes for first 300 families.

LANCASTER, TX (May 4, 2021) — This Friday, May 7, 2021, Red Cross volunteers will Sound the Alarm in Lancaster, TX, through a drive-thru home fire safety education event. This event is part of a national effort to educate 100,000 people about home fire safety in high-risk neighborhoods this spring.

Residents are encouraged to come out to the First United Methodist Church, 201 South Dallas, Avenue, Lancaster, TX 75146 between 7:30 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. for free home fire safety education provided by Red Cross volunteers and the Lancaster Fire Department. Volunteers will meet with attendees in the comfort of their vehicle to share fire safety information and help them create a fire escape plan to practice their two-minute fire drill. The first 300 families will receive a family food box courtesy of the North Texas Food Bank.

“Home fires remain the most frequent disaster during COVID-19, yet most of us don’t realize we have just two minutes to safely escape,” said Keith Rhodes, chief executive officer North Texas Region. “As families spend more time at home during the pandemic, it’s critical that we help our vulnerable neighbors protect themselves from these everyday disasters.”

Red Cross Sound The Alarm Initiative

Lancaster is among more than 50 at-risk communities participating in the national Red Cross Sound the Alarm initiative with partners. The North Texas Food Bank and the Lancaster Fire Department are helping the Red Cross Sound the Alarm in the City of Lancaster to help make local homes and families safer. Volunteers are also meeting virtually with families across the region to review fire safety information for their household and make arrangements to provide free smoke alarm installations when it’s safe to do so.

HOW TO KEEP YOUR FAMILY SAFE

Help protect your family against home fires by taking two simple steps: Practice your two-minute escape drill and test your smoke alarms monthly. Visit SoundTheAlarm.org for more information and to pledge to prepare your family against home fires.

Create an escape plan with at least two ways to exit every room in your home. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.

Practice your escape plan until everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes.

Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Change the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.

Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.

This work is made possible thanks to the generosity of financial donors like Toyota Industries Commercial Finance.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

Comments

comments