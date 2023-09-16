Facebook

We’re transitioning into a less active pattern for this week, with temperatures warming slightly – but not out of control!

The bulk of today’s rain is staying west of us, and headed for the hill country which has been stuck in exceptional drought conditions for quite some time. We could see a storm or two pop up later this afternoon ahead of the cold front, but I don’t think it’s very likely.

The forecast might look a little odd as warmer temperatures follow the cold front, but that’s because the clouds will be pushed away and replaced with drier air that will allow us to warm up more efficiently. Fortunately, we’ll stay closer to seasonal norms this time with highs all week in the low 90’s. We could get a storm or two Wednesday (higher chances north), but that should be about it. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun most of the week as well.

Autumn (officially) begins on Saturday the 23rd, but meteorological fall started here on September 1. We’ll get an idea of the forecast of next weekend in the next couple of days.