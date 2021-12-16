PSA From Trinity River Authority On Wastewater Treatment Plant In Midlothian

Facebook

(ARLINGTON, TEXAS) – An unauthorized discharge of non-disinfected, treated wastewater occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Trinity River Authority’s (TRA) Mountain Creek Regional Wastewater System plant in Midlothian [1.5 miles north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 67 and U.S. Highway 287 in Ellis County, Texas 76065].

The discharge was caused by an electrical short in the power converter within the ultraviolet disinfection system, causing the disinfection process to short out. The part has been replaced, and the disinfection process has resumed. According to the report, “The spill has been contained and clean-up activities are in progress.”

All wastewater overflows in excess of 100,000 gallons must be reported to Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the public and other designated public officials. The final estimated quantity of the overflows will be reported to TCEQ.

NO PUBLIC DRINKING WATER SUPPLIES HAVE BEEN THREATENED OR CONTAMINATED by this discharge. The public is reminded to avoid contact with waste material, soil or water near the affected areas. The affected area has been identified by TRA in the report as an “unnamed tributary, Newton Branch and SCS Reservoir 10.” TRA has notified all required city, county and state officials.

All questions should be directed to Vanassa Joseph, TRA Communications Manager, at 817-493-5122.