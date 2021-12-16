DeSoto ISD President Fleming Named Leadership ISD As One Award Recipient

Facebook

Congratulations President Fleming

DeSoto Independent School District is proud to announce that DeSoto ISD School Board President DeAndrea Fleming was recently awarded the Leadership ISD ‘As One’ Award during the organization’s 10-year anniversary dinner.

This award is inspired by the Maya Angelou quote, “I come as One, but I stand as 10,000”.

“We are so proud of the work that Ms. Fleming is doing to advocate for students, to champion racial equity, and to lead in the community,” said Leadership ISD Regional Director for Dallas County Tamara Harringron. “We believe that she embodies this quote and we are thrilled to honor her.”

Leadership ISD offers education advocacy fellowships and school board candidate and governance workshops promoting equitable education policy in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Houston. According to its website, Leadership ISD’s changemakers are committed to creating public schools where every child can thrive.” The organization works “at the intersection of educational excellence and racial equity because we believe that is where true transformation will happen.”

President Fleming is a member of the 2021 Class of Leadership ISD’s Dallas County Legislative Voices.

DeAndrea Fleming Bio From DeSoto ISD

DeAndrea Fleming is a ten year resident of DeSoto and a proud mother of two children; Z’Kijah, a high school class valedictorian who went on to attend Howard University on a full academic scholarship and, Gavin, a Gifted and Talented student who loves to read, explore and learn about the world around him.

Fleming co-hosts a community-focused online radio platform where she and a group of like-minded peers discuss issues and opportunities available in the Best Southwest and Dallas area communities. She also serves as the Director of Missions at Trinity Disciple Outreach Church in DeSoto.

Fleming earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing with a minor in African American Studies from the University of Houston and holds a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from Prairie View A&M University. Fleming also holds dual Master of Education degrees in Training and Development and Education Technology from Texas A&M University-Commerce. An advocate of lifelong learning, Fleming is currently pursuing a doctorate with an emphasis in Ministry at Dallas Baptist University.

With more than 18 years of professional educational experience, Fleming began her educational career as a teacher before advancing to a Department Chair, Instructional Coach, Assistant Principal, Principal and a district administration professional. Fleming currently serves as an educational consultant. Her personal agenda is to “Keep Children First” in every decision made. She believes deeply in the power of a great education by providing opportunities and the environment for students to thrive academically and socially.

Source: DeSoto ISD