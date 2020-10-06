The Piehole Project features 25 North Texas chefs donating their culinary skills and creativity for an online pie auction and raffle. FestEvents Foundation’s first online pie auction will be Oct. 12-25 at PieholeProject.org. These aren’t your mama’s or even your granny’s pies. Spaghetti and Meatball Pie, Avocado Pie, and Strawberry and Burnt Ends pie are only a few of the unique offerings. Proceeds support “Chefs of Tomorrow” scholarship fund.

Some of the culinary artists taking the pie-making challenge are Dean Fearing (Fearing’s), Sean Jett (Humble: Simply Good Pies), Kent Rathbun (Rathbun’s Curbside BBQ), Misti Norris (Petra and the Beast), Anastacia Quiñones (José), and more. Each chef will contribute one of their spectacular pies to the online auction, with opening bids starting at $75.

Raffle Tickets for Surprise Pies

Raffle tickets for $10 offer a chance to win a surprise pie by one of four culinary standouts. Emporium Pies, Sarah Green (Pirate Cookies), and Jill McCord (Institute of Hospitality and Culinary Education at Collin College) are featured. Emily Mantooth (FestEvents Foundation Board Member + two-time State Fair of Texas blue ribbon pie contest winner.

Mantooth joined the Foundation in March to help launch “Staff Meal” and “Staff Meal Special” program. They provided over 26,000 meals to hospitality workers struggling during the pandemic. Proceeds from Piehole Project support FestEvents Foundation’s “Chefs of Tomorrow” scholarship program. The program awards $1,000 scholarships to students at local culinary schools. “Chefs of Tomorrow” has provided $20,000 in scholarships in two years.

FestEvents Foundation

FestEvents Foundation continues to elevate the standard of excellence in hospitality events. Co-Founders Alison Matis and Cheryl Weis are well-known in the local food community through FestEvents Group. The company has handled the logistics and production of many of the largest food festivals in Dallas—Taste of Dallas, Park & Palate, Dallas Arboretum Food & Wine Festival, and Dallas Chocolate Festival are among their event. FestEvents Foundation, a registered 501c3, is a platform to raise funds to support workforce development in the restaurant and hospitality industry.

Piehole Project Auction Entries

Mexican Chocolate Pecan Pie – Anastacia Quiñones of José; Fall Ratatouille and Gruyere Pie – Chad Houser of Café Momentum; The Cookie Monster – Cristal Gonzalez of Virgin Hotel, Commons Club; Granny Fearing’s Eastern Kentucky Green Apple Pie – Dean Fearing of Fearing’s; Field of Dreams Pie (Strawberry and Burnt Ends) – Doug Pickering of DWP BBQ; Metka’s Carmel Apple and Streusel Pie – Dunia Borga of La Duni; Key Lime Pie – Eric Cobb and John Tesar of Knife; Chili Cheese Dog Pie – Eric Freidline of Petra and the Beast; The Lieutenant Dan – Joshua Harmon of Birdie Bao; Desperation Pie (Vinegar Pie) – Jeana Johnson; Florentine Pie – Joe Baker of Joe the Baker; and Toasted Coconut Cream Pie – Junior Borges of Meridian at The Village Dallas.

Also, Onslaught of Chocolate and Whistlepig – Katherine Clapner of Dude, Sweet Chocolate; Roasted Banana-Blueberry Pie – Kent Rathbun of Rathbun’s Curbside BBQ; Apple and Cheddar – Matt McCallister of Homewood; Spaghetti and Meatball Pie – Misti Norris of Petra and the Beast; Foie-Ducken Pumpkin Pie – Nick Walker of Profound Kitchen; Blackberry Candied Ginger Pie – Nikky Phinyawatana of Asian Mint and Nikky Feeding Souls; Coconut and Chocolate Pie with Pretzel Crust – Peja Krstic of Mot Hai Ba; Avocado Pie – Rain McDermott of Dallas Caramel Company; Mullberry Street (Cannoli Pie)– Sean Jett of Humble: Simply Good Pies; Double Chocolate Haupia Pie – Sharon VanMeter of 3015 at Trinity Groves; Apple Tart Cherry – Steve DeShazo of Dallas College Culinary, Pastry, and Hospitality; Coconut Cream Pie – Susan Lor of Gemma and Sachet; Chocolate Ganache Pie Swirled with Cookie Butter – Yeli Marshall of Yelibelly Chocolates.

