Peg Leg Porker Bourbon Made By Award Winning Pit Master

Peg Leg Porker bourbon is fun to say, and sounds like it might be just as much fun to drink, especially with a recipe that involves BACON! Did I mention there’s a pig on the label? You might want to turn the bottle around when cooking the bacon…

But seriously, Peg Leg Porker Bourbon has more than just a fun name. The bourbon is created by Carey Bringle, the only award-winning pitmaster and bourbon ager in the world. Even more serious are the awards the whiskey has received like the Gold, Silver and Platinum awards at this year’s SIP Awards’ International Spirit Competition. Peg Leg Bourbon was also awarded Gold, Double-Gold and Platinum medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

In 2016, Bringle founded Peg Leg Bourbon and they say “its rich smoky notes remain unmatched as he’s a man who knows smoke better than most”. His signature series of hickory, charcoal-filtered, straight Tennessee bourbons features 4-6 Year White Label, 8 Year Grey Label, 12 Year Black Label, and a Limited Edition 15 Year Pitmaster Reserve Label.

Where You Can Find Peg Leg Porker Bourbon

Now, fair warning, Peg Leg Porker bourbon isn’t currently available in the state of Texas, so if you’re looking for a bottle you might need to take a short road trip to Oklahoma. Feeling more adventurous, head down to Nashville, Tennessee and visit the restaurant for some BBQ and bourbon. Other states that currently carry Peg Leg Porker Bourbon include: Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

Peg Leg Porker 8 year old was first released in 2015 and quickly gained popularity across the state of Tennessee. Peg Leg Porker 12 year old was released in April of 2017 and became so popular it quickly sold out. It was awarded the prestigious Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The 12 year bourbon will be released in allocation on a yearly basis as long as supply is available.

If you are lucky enough to come across a bottle of Peg Leg Porker, here’s a recipe they’ve shared for you to try!

Pork & Stormy Cocktail

Ingredients:

Bacon-Washed Bourbon:

4 strips bacon

8 oz. Peg Leg Porker Bourbon

1 teaspoon pure cane syrup

Cocktail:

Ice cubes or shards

2 oz. Peg Leg Porker Bourbon

3 oz. ginger beer

Lime wedge, for garnish

Instructions:

Bacon-Washed Bourbon:

Fry the bacon in a cast-iron skillet until crispy.

Combine 2 tablespoons of the bacon grease and the bourbon in a plastic container with a lid (eat the bacon).

Shake thoroughly and freeze until the fat hardens, about 1 hour.

Remove from the freezer and strain the fat from the bourbon; discard the fat.

Add the cane syrup to the bourbon and mix well.

Decant into a covered glass jar or bottle and store in the refrigerator.

Cocktail: