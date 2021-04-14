Paul Quinn President Named Dallas Foundation Board of Governors Chair

Share via: 0 Shares 0





DALLAS – Texas’ first established community foundation, The Dallas Foundation this week named Paul Quinn College President, Dr. Michael Sorrell as its new Board of Governors Chair.

“The Dallas Foundation is thrilled to have Michael lead our next era of impact as we work to reduce intergenerational poverty and make Dallas a brighter and more equitable community,” said Matthew Randazzo, President & CEO of The Dallas Foundation.

Sorrell follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Jeanne Whitman Bobbitt, who served as Chair since 2019.

Sorrell began working with The Dallas Foundation’s Board of Governors in 2015. He is an active member of its Community Philanthropy Committee and he has over half a decade of experience serving with the organization.

The new Board of Governors Chair will lead the 16 members of The Dallas Foundation’s Board of Governors on continuing to build upon the strategic plan adopted in 2019.

Sorrell will also be responsible for overseeing the governance of the Foundation’s funds.

“Reducing intergenerational poverty by investing in the earliest years of a child’s life will yield dividends for future generations and ensure that Dallas becomes an opportunity rich community for all of our neighbors,” said Dr. Sorrell.

Longest Serving President in History of Paul Quinn College

Sorrell is a well-known and much-respected leader in Dallas and is the longest-serving President in the history of Paul Quinn College. Under his leadership, the institution has become nationally recognized as one of the most innovative colleges in the country and is renowned for its efforts to remake higher education to serve the needs of under-resourced students and communities.

“Michael brings a distinguished track record of success on issues facing Dallas and we look forward to his thought partnership and board leadership as we build a community where everyone can thrive,” Randazzo said.

Sorrell has received numerous awards for his dedication to education, the City of Dallas, and the legal community. He received his Ed.D. from the University of Pennsylvania (where his dissertation defense was awarded “with Distinction”), J.D. and M.A. in Public Policy from Duke University, and his B.A. in Government from Oberlin College.

Other members of The Dallas Foundation’s Board of Governors include a variety of community volunteers as well as members from companies in Dallas as diverse as McKinsey & Company, T-Mobile US, Inc., Maclin Management, Sycamore Tree Capital Partners, The Phillips Foundation, Rees-Jones Holdings, PNC Bank, and Rainwater Charitable Foundation.

The Dallas Foundation

The Dallas Foundation, established in Texas in 1929, brings together people, ideas, and investments in Greater Dallas so individuals and families can reach their full potential. In 2019, The Dallas Foundation, in partnership with the more than 400 fund holders, invested over $70 million into the community.

“This is important work and I am honored to serve as Chair of The Dallas Foundation’s Board of Governors as we focus on one of the most pressing issues facing our community today” Dr. Sorrell concluded.

For more information about The Dallas Foundation, please visit www.dallasfoundation.org.

