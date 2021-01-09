PNC Bank has been named presenting sponsor for Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Next Stage Digital Concert Series through the 2020/21 season. Next Stage series recordings provide viewers around the world with access to weekly DSO performances.

Since Next Stage Digital Concert Series launched in Sept. 2020, ten concert videos have been produced, reaching thousands of online viewers. Videos are recorded live in the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, and shared through the DSO’s website. The Next Stage series has provided the DSO with a way to continue expanding its patron base during the pandemic, while in-person attendance has been limited.

“We are thankful for PNC’s sponsorship and support for our Next Stage Digital Concert Series,” said Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot president & CEO of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. “PNC has always understood the role of the arts in the fabric of a city, and they are helping us share music in new ways

A supporter of the Dallas Symphony since 2017, PNC Bank has provided financial and leadership resources to further the DSO’s work and community outreach efforts. PNC has supported arts organizations to innovate with digital capabilities, expanding their offerings and reaching new audiences.

“The effects of the pandemic have been far reaching across the region, and our arts and culture community has certainly faced their own significant challenges as a result,” said Brendan McGuire, regional president of PNC Bank in North Texas. “We believe it is vitally important to the economic future of North Texas to support digital innovation across the arts, as organizations – like the Dallas Symphony Orchestra – look to expand access to their important work and their artists.”

DSO releases a new concert performance each week, featuring Music Director Fabio Luisi and world-renowned guest conductors and soloists. Concerts from the Next Stage Digital Concert Series Presented by PNC Bank may be found at dallassymphony.org/nextstage. Videos are included with a DSO subscription, or available for $10 each. Season passes for the entire DSO season of videos are $125.

PNC Bank, N.A.

PNC Bank, N.A., a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the U.S. It is organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking. For more information, visit pnc.com.

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra, under the leadership of Music Director Fabio Luisi, presents the finest in orchestral music at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. DSO is the largest performing arts organization in the Southwest. They are committed to inspiring the broadest possible audience with distinctive classical programs, inventive pops concerts and innovative multi-media presentations.

The orchestra reaches more than 243,000 adults and children annually through performances, educational programs and community outreach initiatives. DSO’s involvement with the City of Dallas and the surrounding region includes an award-winning multi-faceted educational program, community projects, popular parks concerts, and youth programming. For more information, visit dallassymphony.org.

