Panthers Pounce in Runaway Victory over Longhorns

Duncanville and Cedar Hill made history as they hosted the first ever football game at Globe Life Field this past Friday evening.

This $1.1 billion stadium is home of the Texas Rangers, and this ballpark can hold 40,300 fans. It was amazing that the field crew was able to turn this is into a football field. The surface was gorgeously covered with FieldTurf that help elevate the speed and athleticism of both teams

Duncanville has a Great 1-2 Punch at Running Back

The Duncanville Panthers, led by head coach Reggie Samples, were ready to keep their winning ways going as they played the Cedar Hill Longhorns. The talented young men took the field ready to play mistake free football.

The run game set the tempo as the Panthers were able to rack up over 300 yards on the ground. Running backs Malachi Medlock and Caden Durham were thunder and lightning with their performance.

Medlock pounded his way with 97 yards and one touchdown. The downhill aggressive style was effective along with his vision. Offensive-linemen used their power and quick feet to open holes that each back needed to make successful plays.

The shifty back Durham, was lighting as he used his speed and evasiveness to also run for 97 yards. Quarterback Solomon James had an efficient game with three touchdown passes. James guided the team with his arm and great leadership. This allowed Lontell Turner and Dakorien Moore to make incredible plays.

Duncanville Dominated

The Panther defense knew they had a test in front of them as they took the field. Five-star defensive end Omari Abor gave the fans a performance with his quick first step and strength to shed blockers to make play after play.

This allowed the allowed Duncanville to get three interceptions. The Panthers front seven was able to hold Cedar Hill to an astonishing minus-four yards. The defense got in the backfield before the Longhorns play could even develop. In the past four games the Panthers have allowed only 10 points and have accounted for two shutouts.

What’s next for both teams?

The Panthers (6-1) are in the drivers seat to win district and host a playoff game at the very least. Coach Samples will take his team on the road to play Mansfield Friday while Cedar Hill (4-4) will go on the road and play Waco Midway.