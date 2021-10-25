Jelly Queen Helps Lure World Food Championships to Dallas

Facebook

Jelly Queen Donna Collins-Yamini has made a name for herself as Chef/Owner of the 13 time-World Award Winning Jelly Queens. Based in Dallas, she is also a Feng Shui Master and Instructor. She enjoyed a lengthy career in the cosmetic and spa industry before becoming an award-winning chef. The World Food Championships are heading to Dallas Nov. 5-7 thanks largely to her efforts.

“I am responsible for bringing the World Food Championships (WFC) to Dallas. On a cool fall day in 2017, I drove back from Orange Beach, Alabama to Dallas, after spending a week at the World Food Championships. Everyday while I was there, at 1 p.m., I left the booth and took a little break and said a little prayer, about what action steps would help bring WFC to Dallas,” Collins-Yamini said.

Donna Collins-Yamini

“On my way home from the 2017 Orange Beach World Food Championships I called everyone I know and told them I did not know how but we needed to get the event to Dallas. My dear friend Lucian LaBarba helped me to get the ball rolling and things have been cookin’ ever since. In appreciation WFC gave me my own challenge, which is called The World Biscuits and Jampionship,” she added.

Collins-Yamini said she first became involved with the WFC as a speaker for their Food Bloggers Event at the 2013 championships. She later became an event sponsor in 2017 and 2018, and in 2019 founded the World Biscuits and Jampionship at the WFC. As a Chef, Collins-Yamini says she is drawn to the WFC for its constant creativity and a community that both supports and pushes each one to do better. At this year’s WFC at Fair Park in Dallas, she will crown a new Jelly Queen or King for the second annual World Biscuits and Jampionship.

Artisan Food Company-The Jelly Queens Kitchen

The Jelly Queens is an award-winning, Dallas artisan food company that produces gourmet jams, jellies, spices, sauces and more. Each product is handmade in small batches using organic and, whenever possible, locally grown ingredients. Its jams, jellies and sauces are each infused with beer, wine or champagne to create unique and complex flavor profiles. The creation of The Jelly Queens came from a love for sustainable food, delicious flavors and words of encouragement.

When company founder Donna Collins competed in season two of MasterChef with Gordon Ramsay, one of the judges involved in the audition process was world renowned Master Chef, Ferdinand Metz. He advised her to get her food into production, regardless of what happened in the competition, because it was some of the best he had ever tasted. Collins took his advice, and in 2012, she launched The Jelly Queens.

The company’s growing product line is now sold in more than 50 specialty shops across the country, from New York to Hollywood, and online at thejellyqueens.com. The products are also available at select Whole Foods Markets, and William Sonoma. They can also be found at luxury hotels throughout the country, including the Omni Frisco, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi in Santa Fe and the Fairmont Austin.

In the past 10 years The Jelly Queens have become one of the world’s most award winning and decorated jelly companies, winning 27 national and global awards. These include the coveted Good Food Award and the World Marmalade Award for their Blood Orange Lavender Honey Marmalade and the Fiery Food Challenge for their Habanero Chocolate Sauce.

World Food Championships (WFC)

Tickets to the WFC, featuring 20+ tasting experiences, start at $15, and are on sale now. From “Grilling Grannies” to exclusive, award-winning VIP tastings, there are plenty of mouthwatering opportunities for foodies of all ages. WFC’s five-day throwdown and Flavor Fest will present a series of foodie attractions for attendees while also hosting more than 1,500 cooks — from celebrity chefs to pro teams to home cooks—in a major “food fight” that rewards the winners with a $300,000 prize purse.

The official WFC 2021 Flavor Fest line-up features some oldies but goodies, and also introduces new events that will wake up your taste buds. While contestants have to earn their way into WFC by winning a Golden Ticket at a previous competition, potential judges are welcome to take WFC’s online certification course that explains the E.A.T. methodology. Certified judges then request and receive available seats at the next scheduled WFC event.

Biscuits & Jampionships

WFC has once again partnered with the Dallas-based jam and jelly company, The Jelly Queens, to bring back the “Biscuits and Jampionships” ancillary chef competition. Determined through an online recipe contest months prior, ten finalists will recreate their recipe submissions in person at WFC for an esteemed panel of judges. This delicious and quirky contest is always full of fun surprises, thanks to the lovable Jelly Queen herself, Donna Collins. All sweet tooths should standby for leftovers!

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the highest stakes food competition in the world. This multi-day, live event culinary competition showcases some of the world’s best cooks who compete for food, fame and fortune in 10 categories (Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Dessert, Recipe, Sandwich, Seafood, Soup and Steak). In 2019, more than 450 culinary teams from 11 countries and 42 American states competed in WFC’s Main Event.