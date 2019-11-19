Panthers Football Team Remains Undefeated

Duncanville Advances With Win Over South Grand Prairie

Duncanville rolled over South Grand Prairie 45-14 in a Class 6A Region I Division I bi-district round playoff game Friday night at Panther Stadium.

The Panthers struck first as quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson slashed past the South Grand Prairie defense for a 75-yard touchdown run. Then the defensive line was able to rattle South Grand Prairie’s quarterback Drake Logan, giving him no time to throw the ball as he was hit each time he dropped back to pass the ball.

On the next drive, Duncanville was able to replicate another long run but this time it was running back Trysten Smith using his quickness for an 87-yard touchdown run. No matter what play call South Grand Prairie Coach Whitson used, the Panthers front 7 were able to conjure up mayhem every time.

The Panthers were able to score on every offensive possession in the first half of the football game. Jackson finished the game with more than 230 total yards, two touchdown passes and a touchdown run. The Panthers were able to score 45 points before halftime.

In the second half, it seemed looked like the Warriors were going to see a repeat of the first half of the game, but South Grand Prairie was able to show some life, scoring a touchdown on a 20-yard pass from Drake Logan to Deamikkio Nathan to cut the lead to 38 points.

Coach Reginald Samples was able to allow his young Panthers to get some needed experience in the second half. Backup quarterback Chris Parson did a good job, keeping the lead for the Panthers win.

South Grand Prairie finished its season with a 5-6 record and the Duncanville Panthers (11-0) will move on to play Flower Mound (8-3) at AT&T Stadium at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Other area games

DeSoto vs. Skyline

DeSoto powered through to down Skyline 55-53 at the Forester Athletic Complex on Friday night. DeSoto will tackle Southlake Carroll at 4:30 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium.

Cedar Hill vs. Richardson

The Longhorns dropped Richardson 38-20 on Friday night. Cedar Hill will take on Denton Guyer at noon Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

Lancaster vs. The Colony

Lancaster blew by The Colony 44-29 Thursday and will meet McKinney North at 7 p.m. Friday.

Midlothian vs. Kimball

Midlothian fell to South Oak Cliff 21-7 on Thursday, finishing the season 8-4.

Newman Cedar Hill vs. Inspired Vision

Newman Cedar Hill got by Inspired Vision and will meet Pro-Vision Academy on Saturday.

Red Oak vs. Everman

Red Oak destroyed Everman 55-24 on Friday, and tackles Denton Braswell at 7 p.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

