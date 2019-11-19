Area Playoffs Weekend Schedule

Red Oak Hawks advance in the Playoffs and will face Denton Braswell on November 23 at AT&T stadium. Red Oak is the visiting team and will be on the south sidelines.

Here’s what you need to know about tickets and parking:

Tickets are $12 online at SeatGeek or $15 at the stadium on game day. Children 1 years of age and up must have a ticket.

Parking is $10 per car if you pay with credit, or $15 per car if you pay with cash.

Current THSCA pass is valid for 1 admission, no district admin or ISD employee passes will be accepted.

Southlake Carroll (11-0) vs. DeSoto (9-2), 4:30 Friday November 22 at AT&T Stadium

Denton Guyer (10-1) vs. Cedar Hill (9-2), noon Saturday November 23 at AT&T Stadium

Cedar Hill asks you to wear red. Team will be on the south sidelines.

Flower Mound (8-3) vs. Duncanville (11-0), 3:00 Saturday November 23 at AT&T Stadium.

Panther clear bags can be purchased in the athletic office and Duncanville High School.

