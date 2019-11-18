Ritz-Carlton Dallas Kicks Off Holidays

Last Christmas our family attempted to make our own pre-assembled gingerbread house. I say “attempted” because it was a visual disaster. But the Ritz-Carlton Dallas has loftier goals with their gingerbread house. They have spent 46 days constructing an edible but massive gingerbread house. Read more about all of this season’s festive events at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas Gingerbread House

Create cherished memories once again at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas at the annual unveiling of the hotel’s stunning, two-story, larger-than-life gingerbread house and shopping boutique. From Nov. 21 until Dec. 26, guests walking through the confectionary creation will gaze in amazement, with opportunities to take photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus, nutcrackers and elves. When your sweet tooth awakens, make sure to purchase some of the homemade candies from the hotel’s culinary team for sweet holiday gift-giving.

Behind the massive Gingerbread House are the hotel’s own nationally-recognized pastry chefs, Corey Thomson and Zachary Manasan – winners of Netflix’s Sugar Rush Season 2. The creative duo has spent 46 days constructing the enormous, entirely edible gingerbread house brick-by-brick, with a 14 feet wide storefront, a depth of 18 feet, and towers at 20 feet tall. The sweet abode is composed of over 540 pounds of flour, 225 pounds of molasses and 367 pounds of icing, taking over 500 hours to prepare.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas Gingerbread House will debut in a grand unveiling on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the hotel lobby. There will be a special musical performance and photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Gingerbread House hours of operation are Sunday – Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Thursday – Saturday, 12 p.m. – 9 p.m from Nov. 22 to Dec. 25. Live music and photos with Santa will continue from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday from Nov. 21 to Dec. 19.

“This is the largest-scaled creation we’ve ever attempted to complete at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, which we hope will add to the beloved holiday tradition our visitors know and love,” said Zachary Manasan, Pastry Chef at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas and winner of Netflix’s Sugar Rush.

Frost Afternoon Tea Returns

This year’s festive Frost Afternoon Tea returns to the hotel’s grand lobby under the dazzling seasonal decor. It takes place every Saturday in the lobby, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., now through Dec. 28. The beloved holiday tea continues to delight guests with an assortment of delectable, house-made tea sandwiches, scones, holiday sweets and a premium selection of wintertime teas. The child-friendly menu features PB&J, cheese and ham, fruit, holiday-themed sweets, and options of hot cocoa, chocolate milk, fresh juice and fruit-flavored teas. Each tea service is $75 per adult and $35 per child ages 12 and under. To make reservations, visit www.exploretock.com/fearingsrestaurant.

Pampered for The Holidays: New Limited-Edition Spa Experience

Rejuvenate, calm seasonal stress and put a pause on the to-do list with the limited-edition Precious Moments treatment. This treatment features warm chakra stones and a soothing visualization ritual. Guests who book a spa treatment in the months of November and December will receive a complimentary holiday gift upon arrival.

Christmas Brunch at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas

Spend Dec. 25 at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas’ annual Christmas Brunch. Enjoy a luxurious spread of morning delights. offerings include Quiche Lorraine and pastries, a Prime Rib and Roast Chicken carving station, Lobster Tails, Shrimp, Mussels and Smoked Salmon on ice, Winter Scallops with Sweet Potato Puree and Pumpernickel Soil, Eggs Benedict with Sous Vide Egg, Langoustine, Gold Hollandaise and Black Ink English Muffin, and more. The lavish dessert bar will feature an assortment of holiday pies, Peppermint Chocolate Mousse Shots, Chocolate Truffle Lollipops, a Chocolate Fountain, Dessert Crepes made-to-order, and a festive Nitro-Churned Candy Cane Ice Cream Snowball station.

Brunch will be served on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The price is $110 per person, excluding beverage, tax and gratuity. For reservations, please visit OpenTable at www.opentable.com/fearings.

