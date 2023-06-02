NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF HUTCHINS June 20, 2023

Facebook

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF HUTCHINS

CITY COUNCIL

JUNE 20, 2023, MEETING

The City Council of the City of Hutchins will hold a public hearing at 6:30 PM on Tuesday,

June 20, 2023, in the Council Chambers at 321 N Main. The meeting will be for

consideration of the following items.

Consider a change of zoning from (R) Retail to Single Family Residential 7 (SF-7) at the

following location;

BRING ALL OF THAT tract of land situated in the T. Freeman Survey, Abstract No. 453,

in the City of Hutchins, Dallas County, Texas and being all of that tract of land described

in deed to Donnie H. McGraw, recorded in Volume 200012, Page 3691 of the Official Public

Records of Dallas County, Texas (OPRDCT), and being more particularly described as

Hutchins Acreage, Blk. 6 Lot 8, 700 W. Palestine Street, Hutchins, Texas.

If you have any questions, please feel free to call City Hall at (972) 225-6121 and ask to

speak to Building Official Tim Rawlings