NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF HUTCHINS June 20, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF HUTCHINS
CITY COUNCIL
JUNE 20, 2023, MEETING
The City Council of the City of Hutchins will hold a public hearing at 6:30 PM on Tuesday,
June 20, 2023, in the Council Chambers at 321 N Main. The meeting will be for
consideration of the following items.
Consider a change of zoning from (R) Retail to Single Family Residential 7 (SF-7) at the
following location;
BRING ALL OF THAT tract of land situated in the T. Freeman Survey, Abstract No. 453,
in the City of Hutchins, Dallas County, Texas and being all of that tract of land described
in deed to Donnie H. McGraw, recorded in Volume 200012, Page 3691 of the Official Public
Records of Dallas County, Texas (OPRDCT), and being more particularly described as
Hutchins Acreage, Blk. 6 Lot 8, 700 W. Palestine Street, Hutchins, Texas.
If you have any questions, please feel free to call City Hall at (972) 225-6121 and ask to
speak to Building Official Tim Rawlings