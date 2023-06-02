NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF HUTCHINS
CITY COUNCIL
JUNE 20, 2023, MEETING
The City Council of the City of Hutchins will hold a public hearing at 6:30 PM on Tuesday,
June 20, 2023, in the Council Chambers at 321 N Main. The meeting will be for
consideration of the following items.
Consider a Specific Use Permit (SUP) to allow for a Parking lot, Trucks and Trailers in the
Light Industrial (LI) district at the following location;
Being a 17.88 acre tract of land out of a 29.314 acre tract of land situated in the William H.
Shelton Survey, Abstract Number 1292, in the City of Hutchins, Dallas County, Texas, and
being that certain tract of land described to 29.3899 acre development tract, a warranty
deed recorded in Volume 87003, Page 8509, Official Public Records, Dallas County, Texas,
and being more particularly described as Lot 2, Block A commonly addressed as 725 E.
Wintergreen Rd.
If you have any questions, please feel free to call City Hall at (972) 225-6121 and ask to
speak to Building Official Tim Rawlings