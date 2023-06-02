NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF HUTCHINS CITY COUNCIL June 20, 2023

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF HUTCHINS
CITY COUNCIL
JUNE 20, 2023, MEETING

The City Council of the City of Hutchins will hold a public hearing at 6:30 PM on Tuesday,
June 20, 2023, in the Council Chambers at 321 N Main. The meeting will be for
consideration of the following items.

Consider a Specific Use Permit (SUP) to allow for a Parking lot, Trucks and Trailers in the
Light Industrial (LI) district at the following location;

Being a 17.88 acre tract of land out of a 29.314 acre tract of land situated in the William H.
Shelton Survey, Abstract Number 1292, in the City of Hutchins, Dallas County, Texas, and
being that certain tract of land described to 29.3899 acre development tract, a warranty
deed recorded in Volume 87003, Page 8509, Official Public Records, Dallas County, Texas,
and being more particularly described as Lot 2, Block A commonly addressed as 725 E.
Wintergreen Rd.

If you have any questions, please feel free to call City Hall at (972) 225-6121 and ask to
speak to Building Official Tim Rawlings

Previous articleNOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF HUTCHINS June 20, 2023
Next articleCITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – CEDAR HILL FIRE STATION #212
Avatar photo
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.