NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF HUTCHINS

CITY COUNCIL

JUNE 20, 2023, MEETING

The City Council of the City of Hutchins will hold a public hearing at 6:30 PM on Tuesday,

June 20, 2023, in the Council Chambers at 321 N Main. The meeting will be for

consideration of the following items.

Consider a Specific Use Permit (SUP) to allow for a Parking lot, Trucks and Trailers in the

Light Industrial (LI) district at the following location;

Being a 17.88 acre tract of land out of a 29.314 acre tract of land situated in the William H.

Shelton Survey, Abstract Number 1292, in the City of Hutchins, Dallas County, Texas, and

being that certain tract of land described to 29.3899 acre development tract, a warranty

deed recorded in Volume 87003, Page 8509, Official Public Records, Dallas County, Texas,

and being more particularly described as Lot 2, Block A commonly addressed as 725 E.

Wintergreen Rd.

If you have any questions, please feel free to call City Hall at (972) 225-6121 and ask to

speak to Building Official Tim Rawlings