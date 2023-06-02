Landry Earns More Than $70,000 in Scholarships to UT Austin

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Jeniah Landry is ready for the next step in her educational journey.

Landry, who ranks sixth in the Cedar Hill High School Class of 2023, is grateful for her experience at the campus’ Early College Academy (ECA).

“It broadened my perspective, grew me as a person and made me more disciplined,” Landry said.

Landry will attend The University of Texas at Austin, on at least $73,000 in Scholarships. She earned a $48,000 UT Impact Scholarship, a $24,000 Dean’s Scholarship and last week, a $1,000 PACE Scholarship.

It’s expected to cover her full tuition. Landry has enough college credits to begin her UT education as a sophomore.

Landry plans to study Accounting and then Finance at UT.

“I’ve seen how hard it can be for families that grow up in financial binds or who are financially unstable,” Landry said. “I grew up in one of those families, and I want to help those families as a financial advisor.”

Landry started her CHISD journey as a Bray Elementary Pre-K Scholar in 2009. She attended Collegiate Prep Elementary and Collegiate Academy Middle School, before enrolling at CHHS in the late summer of 2019.

She chose CHHS over Collegiate, so she could join the CHHS Highsteppers Team, while still being enrolled in ECA.

Landry eventually became a Highsteppers Social Office, in addition to her leadership positions as Business Professionals of America (BPA) President, Vice President of DECA, Class Secretary and a member of the National Honor Society.

Landry said the second semester of her freshman year was the most challenging. That was when the COVID-19 Pandemic seriously altered plans and schedules.

“It was hard to keep up the motivation that year, but I kept God first and continued to push through,” Landry said.

She chose UT because of its prestige, both within and beyond the Lone Star State.

“They are a ‘Public Ivy League’ university,” Landry said.