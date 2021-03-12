North Texas Health Centers urge vaccinations

Share via: 0 Shares 0





North Texas Area Community Health Centers (NTACHC) are located in three medically disadvantaged neighborhoods in Tarrant County. The centers have created informational videos in English and Spanish to encourage members of the community to get the COVID vaccine when it comes available.

With two centers in Fort Worth and one in Arlington, NTACHC has started inoculating high-risk patients who qualify based on state guidelines. Those who are eligible for the vaccine immediately will be placed on NTACHC’s waitlist. As the centers receive more vaccine doses, they will contact those on the waiting list. NTACHC encourages people to sign up for other waitlists as well.

Dr. Patricia Rodriguez, NTACHC interim chief medical officer, said, “The COVID vaccine is the most important weapon to stop the virus’ spread. Getting the shot is the best way to keep you and your family safe.”

North Texas Health Centers (NTACHC)

NTACHC was founded in 2002 as a federal qualified health center to provide high quality medical services, to serve as a safety net for the lower-income population, and to help successfully address health disparities in the community.

Dr. Rodriguez added, “Our mission is to improve health and wellness through accessible, compassionate and quality healthcare services for all. By getting the word out about the vaccine in dual languages, we’re hoping to educate more people about getting inoculated.”

In addition to giving COVID vaccines, NTACHC provides a full range of primary care services. These include adult care, pediatric care, women’s health, and behavioral health. Pharmacy, lab tests, diabetes management, health education, and wellness are also available. For more information or to become a patient, please visit ntachc.org or call 817-625-4254.

North Texas Area Community Health Centers are a nonprofit, community family medical practice offering a full-range of primary and preventative healthcare services to patients in Tarrant County. NTACHC was founded in 2002 as a federally qualified health center to provide high quality medical services, to serve as a safety net for the lower-income population, and to help successfully address health disparities in the community. Open to all, NTACHC has three community-centered medical homes: Northside Community Health Center, Southeast Community Health Center and Arlington Community Health Center.

