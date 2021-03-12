Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

The original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition will open in Dallas June 17. Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museums announced their innovative exhibition, that has sold out in four previous cities, will also go to Houston in 2021.

Guests are transported inside Van Gogh’s most famous paintings with vivid projections that bring the artist’s brushstrokes to life. Towering projections illuminate the artistic genius’s mind as the exhibition showcases a curated selection of images from Van Gogh’s 2,000+ catalog of masterpieces. Les Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), La Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les tournesols (Sunflowers, 1887), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1888), are featured images.

“Despite being unknown throughout his life, Van Gogh’s artwork has created a lasting impact through its emotional richness and simple beauty,” said Massimiliano Siccardi, Immersive Van Gogh creator and designer. “Luca Longobardi and I are very excited to visit Dallas and once again bring Van Gogh’s legacy to life in a way that embraces this city’s one-of-a-kind energy.”

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition

The hour-long, timed-entry, walk-through experience is designed with health and safety as a priority. Capacity is limited and adheres to the City of Dallas’ safety protocols. Additional safety precautions include touchless ticket-taking, temperature checks upon arrival, hand sanitizer stations, social distancing markers throughout the venue, and digitally projected social distancing circles on the gallery floors to ensure appropriate spacing. All guests must wear a face covering at all times during their visit.

Save

The Immersive Van Gogh rose to blockbuster status, selling out in Toronto and with extended runs in Chicago. The unique exhibition and experience has sold over half a million tickets. The Dallas location is still a secret, but producers promise to announce it soon. Official tickets for the exhibition are available now online at DallasVanGogh.com. Ticket prices start at $39.99.

Co-Producer Corey Ross said a closing date for Dallas exhibition has not been announced, and “depends on ticket sales, but all of our other locations have been doing extremely well with extended runs.”

Artistic Creator Massimiliano Siccardi

Siccardi studied at the London School of Contemporary Dance. In 1990, he left the world of dance to begin a new journey in video art. He became the artistic force behind several visual mise-en-scène for choreographers worldwide, creating video scenographies for numerous prestigious festivals and galas. He reconstructed footage mapping the Basilica di Giotto and the Teatro Petruzzelli of Bari, where one of his permanent installations virtually rebuilt Cupola’s frescoes.

Composer Luca Longobardi is an Italian composer and classically trained pianist who incorporates contemporary electronic music into his pieces. He studied classical music in Italy and New York before earning his doctorate in digital audio restoration in Rome in 2011. He has composed music for ballets, films, accompanied installations, and experimental art productions (Atelier des Lumières – Paris, Carrière des Lumières – Baux-de-Provence, Kunstkraftwerk – Leipzig).

Starvox Entertainment Founder

Co-Producer Corey Ross founded Starvox Entertainment in Toronto in 2003. Starvox Entertainment produces, manages, represents, and promotes cross-over performing arts shows and exhibitions that tour Canada, the United States, and internationally. Ross has produced multiple theatrical shows in the United States and Canada, including the Harry Potter parody Potted Potter, Evil Dead The Musical, Champions of Magic, and Sherlock Holmes. In the art exhibitions, Ross has produced the Art of Banksy in London, Canada, the USA, Taiwan, and Japan and Immersive Van Gogh and Illusionarium in Toronto.

Co-Producer Svetlana Dvoretsky is a Russian-born impresario who founded Toronto’s Show One Productions in 2004, and initially focused on classical music. The company has expanded dramatically. It is now a leading presenter of high-profile international artists, symphony orchestras, theatre and dance companies, and special projects. Past and present clients include Mikhail Baryshnikov, John Malkovich, Michel Legrand, Slava Snow Show, Valery Gergiev, Mariinsky Orchestra, Vladimir Spivakov, and many others.

Impact Museums operates a series of next-generation museum experiences focused on important social causes. Their immersive and Instagram-friendly experiences inspire audiences around the world. Their mission is to inform and inspire everyone to take action and help solve our most pressing global issues.

Comments

comments