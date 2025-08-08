Captain James Leary Selected as Duncanville Assistant Fire Chief

By
Jo Ann Holt
-
0
James Leary named Duncanvilled Assistant Fire Chief
Duncanville Fire Station photo courtesy City of Duncanville

Duncanville Fire Department Captain James Leary has been selected by the City of Duncanville as its new Assistant Fire Chief, following a competitive interview process held on July 29. His appointment follows the retirement of longtime Assistant Fire Chief Greg Chase, who concluded his service on June 27, 2025.

Captain Leary brings more than two decades of experience to the role, having served with the Duncanville Fire Department for 21 years. Promoted to Captain in 2018, Leary has consistently demonstrated leadership, professionalism, and dedication to the community. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Texas A&M University and is a Nationally Registered Licensed Paramedic.

He also holds multiple certifications from the Texas Commission on Fire Protection, including Master Firefighter, Fire Officer II, Incident Commander, Incident Safety Officer, Driver/Operator, and Instructor I.

Throughout his career, Leary has received a number of honors, including Duncanville Fire Officer of the Year in 2019 and 2022, the Physical Fitness Award in 2021, and a Life Saving Award in 2022 for rescuing a resident from a house fire.

“I’m honored to step into this new role and build on the legacy left by Chief Chase,” said Leary. “I’ve been proud to serve the Duncanville community for more than 20 years, and I will bring honesty, accountability, and a mindset of empowerment and growth to this position. I’m committed to doing my very best for the department and the citizens we serve.”

Congratulations to Duncanville Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief James Leary on this well-deserved selection.

Previous articleNew Sipper Category Added to Big Tex Choice Awards
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.