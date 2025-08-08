Captain James Leary Selected as Duncanville Assistant Fire Chief

Facebook

Duncanville Fire Department Captain James Leary has been selected by the City of Duncanville as its new Assistant Fire Chief, following a competitive interview process held on July 29. His appointment follows the retirement of longtime Assistant Fire Chief Greg Chase, who concluded his service on June 27, 2025.

Captain Leary brings more than two decades of experience to the role, having served with the Duncanville Fire Department for 21 years. Promoted to Captain in 2018, Leary has consistently demonstrated leadership, professionalism, and dedication to the community. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Texas A&M University and is a Nationally Registered Licensed Paramedic.

He also holds multiple certifications from the Texas Commission on Fire Protection, including Master Firefighter, Fire Officer II, Incident Commander, Incident Safety Officer, Driver/Operator, and Instructor I.

Throughout his career, Leary has received a number of honors, including Duncanville Fire Officer of the Year in 2019 and 2022, the Physical Fitness Award in 2021, and a Life Saving Award in 2022 for rescuing a resident from a house fire.

“I’m honored to step into this new role and build on the legacy left by Chief Chase,” said Leary. “I’ve been proud to serve the Duncanville community for more than 20 years, and I will bring honesty, accountability, and a mindset of empowerment and growth to this position. I’m committed to doing my very best for the department and the citizens we serve.”

Congratulations to Duncanville Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief James Leary on this well-deserved selection.