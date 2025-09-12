Indulge in Unexpected Flavor: Crown Royal Unveils Its New Chocolate Flavored Whisky

Kristin Barclay
Crown Royal chocolate

Hey chocolate lovers, get ready to raise a glass to something truly special. Crown Royal, the brand that’s constantly shaking things up, is back with a new, limited-edition flavor that’s about to become your next obsession: Crown Royal Chocolate Flavored Whisky.

Forget everything you think you know about whisky. This new blend proves that you can have your rich, velvety chocolate and drink it too. It’s got all the smooth, classic Crown Royal notes you love, but with a decadent twist.

Imagine sipping a sophisticated Chocolate Espresso Martini at your next get-together, or kicking back with a surprisingly smooth Chocolate Old Fashioned with friends around the firepit. This isn’t just a sipper—it’s a party in a bottle. It even plays well with unexpected mixers like grapefruit juice and lemonade, proving that this chocolate whisky is up for anything.

“Crown Royal has always led the way in whisky innovation, and with this new flavor, we’re inviting people to indulge in something truly unexpected,” said Hadley Schafer, Vice President of Crown Royal. “This new expression maintains the quality of whisky we take pride in, while leaning into the bold yet inviting spirit that defines our flavored whiskies portfolio. I’m excited for brand fans to enjoy Crown Royal Chocolate Flavored Whisky in ways they could never imagine.”

You can snag a bottle for yourself for about $26.99 at your local liquor store. It’s the perfect excuse to treat yourself and your friends to something completely new and experience some new flavor combos.

This new variant also shines as a rich and unconventional twist to the classics like an Old Fashioned, Espresso Martini and Coquito. Playful, versatile and rich, this limited-edition flavor transforms moments big and small, perfect for intimate dinner parties, rooftop cocktails and weekend brunch with friends, proving that every day can be a day for chocolate-flavored indulgence.

Crown Royal Chocolate Espresso Martini

chocolate espresso martini

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Crown Royal Chocolate Flavored Whisky

0.5 oz Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur

0.5 oz simple syrup

1 oz cold brew

Espresso beans

Chocolate shavings or cocoa powder (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine ingredients into shaker.

Add ice and shake.

Strain into glass.

Garnish with 3 espresso beans and chocolate shavings / cocoa powder (optional)

