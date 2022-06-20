More Brutal Heat On The Way This Week

Facebook

Heat Dome Expands Coverage

Residents across the central United States have barely had time to cool down after days of brutal heat smashed records across a wide swath of the country. Now, AccuWeather forecasters say Mother Nature is set to crank up the thermostat to dangerous levels once again.

A northward bulge in the jet stream will keep sizzling heat centered over much of the Plains and portions of the Mississippi River Valley to end the weekend. This setup is sometimes referred to as a heat dome.

On Sunday, much of the Dakotas and portions of Minnesota and Nebraska had temperatures soar into the upper 90s F and low 100s F. For the Dakotas and northern Minnesota, temperatures of this level are a staggering 15-25 degrees F above normal for the middle of June.

Record Temps Expected Across the U.S.

The mercury in Grand Forks, North Dakota, reached 100 degrees, breaking Sunday’s high temperature record of 96 F set back in 1995. The city typically records a high temperature of 77 F in mid-June.

Forecasters say the dome of heat will shift eastward into the early week and bring a new push of uncomfortable air to millions of additional residents.

Heat will build in both intensity and areal coverage by Tuesday, the day of the 2022 summer solstice. The summer solstice will begin on Tuesday at 5:13 a.m. EDT/4:13 a.m. CDT and marks the first official day of astronomical summer.

“Chicago will record high temperatures in the low to mid-90s F on Monday and may challenge triple digits on Tuesday,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

By Tuesday, tens of millions of residents from the Plains, through the Midwest and into the Southeast will bake under intense and potentially dangerous heat.

“At first, while heat makes a return on Monday, humidity levels will stay in check,” Pydynowski said. “However, conditions will become truly uncomfortable by Tuesday as humidity levels build.”

Stay Inside, Drink Plenty of Water

With increased humidity levels and the most intense sunshine of the year courtesy of the summer solstice, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will soar several degrees above the actual air temperature on Tuesday.

“Residents who can will want to make plans to stay indoors in air conditioning whenever possible or drink plenty of water if they have to be out in the heat,” Pydynowski cautioned.”

Especially during the hottest part of the day, anyone who must be out and about is urged to monitor for signs of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Temperatures inside parked cars and other vehicles will also rise to dangerous levels early this upcoming week amidst searing heat and intense sunshine. Travelers are urged to never leave children or pets inside unattended vehicles as temperatures can climb to deadly levels in mere minutes.

On average in the U.S., 38 children under the age of 15 die each year from heatstroke after being left in a vehicle, according to the National Safety Council.

Source: AccuWeather