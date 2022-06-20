Domestic Dispute In Duncanville Turns Deadly

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

One Dead, One Injured In Sunday Evening Shooting

Duncanville, TX – On Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 9:43 PM, Duncanville Police Officers were dispatched to a shooting with injury call in the 1000 block of Hayworth Avenue in Duncanville, Texas.

Upon arrival, officers found a thirty-five-year-old male lying motionless in a driveway from an apparent gunshot wound and a thirty-six-year-old female with an apparent gunshot wound to her left arm.

The preliminary investigation determined an argument ensued when another male, thirty-six years of age, dropped off his teenage daughter at her home, where she resides with her mother, the female gunshot victim, and her mother’s boyfriend, the male gunshot victim.

During the argument, both males produced handguns, and multiple shots were fired. The thirty-six-year-old male was taken into custody for family violence. The thirty-five-year-old male was transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center Hospital by a DeSoto Fire Department ambulance, where he was pronounced deceased.

The female was also transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center Hospital, where she received care for a non-life threatening injury to her arm.

This incident will be referred to a Dallas County Grand Jury.