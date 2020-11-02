Missing Children DFW Area -Have You Seen Them?

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is asking for the public’s help to locate two children. Robert Tickle, Jr. (DOB 2/1/2008) and Briya Tickle (DOB 8/12/2013). Both children were ordered into DFPS custody by Judge Nancy Perryman, Henderson County Court of Law # 2.

The children were last seen with their parents, Christina Gibbons (DOB 7/31/1975) and Robert Tickle (DOB 5/8/1965) in Chandler, Texas. They may also be in the Dallas area (Duncanville and/or Grand Prairie). They are driving a 2002 Brown Ford F150 pickup truck, Texas license plate number HKY 8662.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these children, please contact Child Protective Investigations (CPI) at 903-521-6095.

