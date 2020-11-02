Two Killed In Fiery Red Oak Auto Accident

Tragic Auto Accident In Red Oak On Sunday

On 11/01/2020 at around 3:45 PM, dispatchers at the Northern Ellis Emergency Dispatch center received multiple 9-1-1 calls in reference to a major accident involving a single vehicle in the 2600 block of E. Ovilla road (FM 664).

Witnesses advised communications personnel that a single vehicle left the roadway and collided with a storage facility. Witnesses further advised that the vehicle and building were on fire. Red Oak Police Department and Red Oak Fire Rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene to investigate.

On 11/1/2020 at 3:47 PM, Red Oak Police Personnel arrived on scene and started an investigation into the collision.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that the vehicle was traveling eastbound in the 2600 block of E. Ovilla road (FM 664) and left the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle collided with “Spare Room Mini Warehouse” located at 2601 E. Ovilla road which resulted in a fire. The two occupants of the vehicle appeared to have been trapped in the vehicle after the collision. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Lynch, Adam David (36 years old) of Waxahachie, Texas. The identity of the juvenile male passenger is not being released.

During the collision and subsequent fire, both occupants sustained life-ending injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Dan Cox at approximately 4:41 PM.

The accident remains under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact Criminal Investigations Detective Michael Fitzgerald at 469-218-7702 or [email protected]

