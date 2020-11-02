One Potato Meal Kits Make Cooking Easy and Fun

One Potato, Two Potato, Three or more…the size of your box depends on the size of your family with these meal kits. The organic meal kit service only recently expanded to Texas cities including Dallas, Fort Worth, and Houston. I was excited to be given the opportunity to try it out for myself and my husband.

I found ordering from One Potato easy, although there are numerous choices. Their menu choices change weekly, but “picky eater” staples like burgers, tacos, and pizza are always available. Since my husband is pretty much a typical Texan (meat and potatoes guy), I ordered from the picky eaters menu: tacos for two.

The box delivered to our front porch Wednesday contained ground beef, seasoning mix, tomato chili sauce, romaine lettuce, Mexican cheese blend, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, cilantro, tortillas, pickled jalapenos, and Curtido slaw (a tangy pickled slaw).

Detailed Recipes

A detailed, step-by-step recipe was also included with the taco ingredients. The recipe was extremely easy to follow. Even though I’ve been making tacos for years, I decided to make these the One Potato way. The taco recipe would provide an educational and entertaining way to introduce younger children to the joys of cooking. They could easily handle many of the tasks, like placing ingredients in separate bowls for taco toppings. Taco night would have been more fun if we had only been able to invite our grandkids over!

We discovered an unexpected, and far more exotic recipe and ingredients while unpacking our box. I hadn’t realized the smallest One Potato order actually features two separate dinners for two nights each week.

A recipe for Arepas (Venezuelan fried bread) with Latin BBQ chicken and sweet corn avocado cups added the second set of ingredients. They included Arepa dough, Latin BBQ Jidori chicken, Curtido slaw, avocados, limes, roasted corn salsa, and Oaxaca cheese. This recipe was a little more complicated to put together. While my Arepas bread didn’t turn out quite like I hoped, it still had a great flavor.

One Potato Ingredients

One Potato’s ingredients are organic and fresh, and quite tasty. The Jidori chicken (breasts braised in reduced white wine with tomatoes, onions, garlic, Mexican chili, cumin, coriander, aromatic spices, and cilantro) came shredded in a package. My instructions were to split the cooked Arepa in half, and cover with chicken topped with Oaxaco cheese and slaw for a sandwich.

The Curtido slaw contains cabbage, carrots, red onions, lime juice, raw cane sugar, vegetable oil, and guajillo chili. My husband loved the roasted corn salsa, made from sweet corn, roasted piquillo peppers, red onions, champagne vinegar, lime juice, raw sugar, toasted cumin seed, and cilantro.

Co-founder Catherine McCord

Catherine McCord, co-founder of One Potato, is a mom, an author of three books, and creator of a healthy-eating destination, Weelicious.com. She found that involving her kids in the shopping for food and meal preparation helped expand the variety of foods they ate. These meal kits are a great boon for busy moms, especially those trying to work from home during the quarantine. One Potato does the shopping for fresh ingredients for them. More importantly, it makes cooking a family affair, where even the younger members of the family can participate.

One Potato boxes feature semi-chopped and prepared ingredients plus simple instructions. Meal preparation ranges from 12 to 30 minutes, and the recipes are designed to encourage kids to help with dinner. One Potato plans are based on family size, how often customers want to cook (two or three meals), and any dietary restrictions. Gluten-free, nut-free, and vegetarian options are available.

Prices range from the 2 Potato ($59.79 for two recipes per week for 2 adults) to the 6 Potato Plan ($87.80 for 2 adults and 4 children) plus shipping. For more information or to place an order, visit onepotato.com.

