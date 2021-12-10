Milford Police Chase Ends With One Suspect Still at Large

Facebook

MILFORD – One suspect was arrested, and a second male fled after a police chase Saturday night that began in Milford, Texas.

Armando Flores, 48 of Dallas, and a second unnamed male fled a 2018 black Silverado after the vehicle was stopped by Milford PD. The Police Department was responding to a call of reckless driving at around 7:38 p.m. from dispatch in Milford.

Milford Police stopped the truck on Highway 77 north of Morgan Road.

When Milford Police made the traffic stop both occupants of the vehicle jumped out and fled.

Flores, the passenger of the vehicle was apprehended by law enforcement quickly.

The driver is still at large, however police did say the driver’s jacket was found the following day.

Multiple Police Departments Assisted

Both the Waxahachie Police Department’s K-9 unit and a Department of Public Safety helicopter were called to assist.

The Italy Police Department, Maypearl Police Department, and the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the search.

Police said they also found firearms and drugs inside the vehicle.

Flores was charged by the Milford Police Department for evading arrest detention. He is also on an ICE hold in the Wayne McCollum Detention Center.

Milford Police Chief Chris Amos said, “Our department attempted to make a stop both and both subjects began to flee on foot. We set up the perimeter and requested for K-9 and helicopter assist and all was handled well.”