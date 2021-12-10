DPS Arrests Suspects Following Theft At Midlothian QT

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Suspects Lead Police On Lengthy Chase

MIDLOTHIAN – While the city of Midlothian did not respond by press time, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the city’s Police Department was involved in a pursuit late last week after police responded to a theft at the QT on 663 at 287.

Before the pursuit concluded agencies that were involved in the incident included the Department of Public Safety in Ellis, Navarro, and Marshal as well as the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, the Navarro County Sheriff’s office and the Corsicana and Kearns Police Departments.

Midlothian Police Department halted their pursuit of the Chevrolet after it entered the City of Ennis.

The pursuit began in the afternoon on December 4th. It was around 12:19 p.m. that the Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper located the Chevy going south on IH45 two miles north of the Navarro County line in Ellis County.

Multiple Agencies Assisted With Pursuit

The driver did not stop for the DPS trooper in Ellis County entering Navarro County south on IH45 and then exiting and heading east on FM1603 to FM1129 then south to SH31. The vehicle ended up in Corsicana after traveling east to Kerens on FM309 south to U.S.287. It was also around this location the two passengers of the vehicle Billy Ingram, 58 and Bryan Woods, 50 exited the vehicle and were promptly arrested.

The driver, Kahil Smith, 35 was arrested later after continuing the pursuit. He was finally stopped south of Corsicana on U.S. 287.

Officers had used tire deflation spikes to stop the Chevrolet, which at one point caused the vehicle to swerve toward officers and patrol vehicles. This meant both officers and patrol vehicles had to use evasive maneuvers to avoid being struck.

Smith, Ingram, and Woods, all from Fort Worth were transported to the Navarro County Jail where Ingram and Woods were held on fugitive warrants. Smith was charged with evading arrest or detention, a state jail felony, and two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, which are first degree felonies.