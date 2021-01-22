Ellis County Sheriff’s Department Recovers Stolen Property

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Ellis County Recovers Stolen Construction Equipment

ELLIS COUNTY – The Ellis County Sheriff’s Department recovered stolen property last week thanks to a citizen’s tip.

The recovered stolen property was in the amount of equipment valued at $309,720.00.

It was on Thursday, January 14 the Ellis County Criminal Investigations Division followed up on a tip from the Ellis County citizen.

When the investigators followed up they were told of a suspicious vehicle pulling an unmarked trailer with no license plate. This trailer was believed to be involved in an early morning burglary of a home under construction on January 14.

The tip led Ellis County investigators to Avalon, Texas.

The driver of the unmarked trailer met with Ellis County Sheriff’s Department Investigators and Ellis County Patrol Deputies and noticed the trailer’s vehicle identification number – the VIN sticker – had intentionally been tampered with and altered.

When investigators saw the missing VIN sticker number they asked the Texas Department of Public Safety, Criminal Investigation Agents to get involved. The Criminal Investigators from DPS were requested to help them determine proper ownership of the unmarked trailer.

It was at this time during the investigation, investigators also found a number of additional pieces of construction equipment. The serial numbers from these vehicles were entered into the system and it was found several pieces of the equipment had also been reported stolen too.

These articles included a Takeuchi skid steer, Sunbelt generator, Bobcat skid steer, a Mack truck-tractor and a Ford F-250 super-duty. All had been reported stolen by Dallas Police.

Joe Fitzgerald, Ellis County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division, Public Information Officer said no one had been arrested or charged in regard to the stolen property and the case is still under investigation.

He also added the department would like to commend the Ellis County citizen for alerting the Sheriff’s Office about the suspicious activity they witnessed and he thanked the Texas Department of Public Safety, Criminal Investigation Agents for their assistance.

