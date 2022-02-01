Midlothian Prepares For Winter Storm by Pre-Treating Roads

Facebook

According to the US Weather Service here’s the most recent winter storm update, rain will transition to sleet/freezing rain on Wednesday PM, and even into snow for some areas in North Texas on Thursday. Ice accumulation is also expected, allowing travel conditions to become hazardous or even impossible. Be weather aware and be prepared!

Slow Down, Stay Home If Travel Becomes Dangerous

To prepare Midlothian streets, roads, and highways for the impending Groundhog Day Winter Storm, City street crews and TxDOT are pre-treating our roadways, bridges, and overpasses.

The bottom line is that artic air is slated to arrive Wednesday along with a chance for winter precipitation Wednesday night through Thursday. The cold air will last a few days with temperatures possibly warming to above freezing by Friday, but will refreeze overnight. These conditions will make driving difficult and citizens are encouraged to stay off the roads if possible. Additionally, power outages may result in malfunctioning traffic lights.

TxDOT reports they are pre-treating the following state roads that lead into the core of Midlothian, as follows:

FM 663 from FM 875

FM 1387 from FM 664

Bus 287 from US 287 bypass/Old Ft Worth Rd Intersection

City of Midlothian street crews are pre-treating city bridges listed here:

Midlothian Parkway Bridge

8th Street Bridge

Walter Stephenson Bridge

Please use extreme caution if it is necessary to be out during this time. Be sure to prepare your home and your car in case you become iced in or stranded.

For more information about how to prepare for the winter storm, visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1269

To report power outages:

Hilco Electric Cooperative customers may report an outage at https://hilco.coop/ or by calling (254) 687-2331 or (800) 338-6425.

All others may report outages to Oncor and check for updates at the Oncor Storm Center website at Oncor – Outage Map or call (888) 313-4747 or text OUT to 66267.

Wash Cars To Prevent Damage Following Winter Weather

AAA Texas reminds drivers the solutions used to pretreat roads for winter weather are harsh on vehicles. “Washing your vehicle in the winter, especially after roadways are treated for ice and snow, is critical to avoiding costly repairs down the road,” says Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas. “Over time, rust can not only cause cosmetic issues, but serious safety issues if components on the underside of your vehicle become damaged.”

Some of their suggestions include: