Midlothian & Midlothian Community Development Corporation 5 Year Strategic Plan Request For Proposals

The City of Midlothian along with Midlothian Community Development Corporation is

requesting interested firms to submit Request for Proposals to guide the MCDC Board of

Directors and City Council through a visioning exercise of a 5 (five) year strategic plan.

Deadline for questions will be Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM and responses to questions will be released by Friday, May 26, 2023. All questions and answers will be posted on the City website. Note: Any changes of this RFP will be by ADDENDA and will be posted to the City website. Please contact Nery Pena at nery.pena@midlothian.tx.us with questions.

Sealed Proposals will be received at the City of Midlothian Office of the Purchasing Division,

104 W. Avenue E, Midlothian, Texas, 76065 until Wednesday May 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM, and

publicly opened and read at that time.

Further information and specifications may be obtained from the City website at

www.midlothian.tx.us.

The city reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive formalities.

Nery Pena Purchasing Agent

Advertisement Dates: April 21 & April 28, 2023