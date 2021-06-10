Midlothian ISD Summer Food Program Details

Facebook

Midlothian ISD Meal Pickup Locations

Midlothian ISD is pleased to share their summer feeding food service program that runs June 7 through July 30 to feed children in the district at no cost to families.

School is out for the summer and with kids home all the time the grocery bill goes up, up and away. And as you might have noticed the price of almost everything at the grocery store has increased. Of course its important to make sure children eat healthy even during the summer, so Midlothian ISD with the help of Manna House are working together to feed children in the district.

MISD has a new regular schedule that will have meal pick ups available at J.A. Vitovsky Elementary, Mt. Peak Elementary, and Longbranch Elementary on Monday and Wednesday of each week. Children will receive two days of breakfasts and lunches on Mondays and three days of breakfasts and lunches on Wednesdays. On Thursdays, children can pick up meals for the weekend at J.A. Vitovsky. A hot breakfast and a hot lunch are available at J.A. Vitovsky Monday through Friday. Hot breakfasts are served at J.A. Vitovsky from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. and hot lunches are served from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.

Manna House is partnering with MISD to deliver meals in several neighborhoods, including: Buffalo Hills, Bryant Street, 14th Street Apartments, Oxford Square Apartments, Patriot Estates, Village South, Country East Route, Country Road 109, VV Jones Road, Norrell Road, Pecan Acres, Old Fort Worth Road, Cement Valley, and Marvin Gardens. To pick up meals, students need to be at their bus stops at the designated time for pick up which can be found at https://www.misd.gs/departments/child-nutrition. Contact Manna House for delivery requests at 972-775-1800.