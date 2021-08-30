Midlothian Heritage Day Is Packed With Family Friendly Fun

Facebook

Memories are powerful things. Because of them life’s greatest moments and biggest challenges can be brought back to life.

Both will be on display soon in Midlothian.

It was the memory of Midlothian – among many cities nationwide – celebrating America’s bicentennial in 1976 that inspired then Mayor Tony Sanders and the Downtown Business Association (DBA) to create Midlothian Heritage Days.

Of course, another major event that is forever embedded in the mind of almost every American will be commemorated that day as well.

Thanks to a grant from Midlothian’s Community Development Corporation, the free day of activities on Sept. 11 will include a full array of entertainment, a street fair, antique car show, children’s activities and community information booths.

And, of course, the day will begin with a ceremony to commemorate the tragic events of 20 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001.

“I remember that day in 1976 like it was yesterday. People from throughout the community and from all walks of life came together to celebrate our nation’s 200th year,” Sanders said.

A newspaper article recounted, “The town, intimately gathered unto itself, presented a positive, strong, solid impact.”

National Night Out Kick Off Event

And so it shall be this year as that same inspiration will be put to work to bring a day of togetherness and love among the community in a time when it is needed everywhere. In fact, organizers intend to duplicate a highlight of the 1976 event by serving a free barbecue lunch (while supplies last), which will be funded by local sponsors.

Daytime activities will give way to an evening street dance, featuring country-and- western music, food and beverage sales, and games and activities for children and adults.

Additionally, Heritage Day will be the site of the Police Department’s National Night Out Kick-Off event.

Midlothian’s current mayor, Richard Reno, who is also a Downtown Business Association member, echoed Sander’s sentiments, “The theme for this event doesn’t speak to one period of time, but to Midlothian’s long history of community pride and spirit.”

The schedules of events includes:

9 a.m.–2 pm

Downtown Market at Heritage Park.

Community booths.

Antique/classic car show.

Cabin tours/history demonstrations.

Kid Zone Bouncy House.

10 a.m.–2 p.m.

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Pony rides and barrel train rides for kids.

11 a.m. for as long as it lasts

Free barbecue lunch on 7th Street.

On stage

9:30-10 a.m. 9/11 Tribute.

10-11 a.m. Performances by various Midlothian School District drill team members and cheerleaders.

Noon-12:45 p.m. Kiara Mullins.

1-1:45 p.m. Musical performance by Jade Flores, former contestant on “American Idol,” featuring Rachel Francis.

2-2:45 p.m. Performance by Kadie Lynn, singer, songwriter and semi-finalist from “America’s Got Talent.”

Afternoon/evening 3:30-9 p.m.

National Night Out Kick-Off.

Kid Zone in National Night Out Kick-Off area.

Food trucks.

Beer and wine bar.

Cornhole tournament.

Street Dance (starting at 7 p.m.)

On Stage

3-3:45 p.m. Clint Moody.

4-4:30 p.m. Stage Door Dance performance.

5 p.m. 9/11 Tribute in Heritage Park.

6-6:30 p.m. Jazz band.

7-9 p.m. Performance by award-winning Dave Alexander and his Big Texas Swing Band.

A free shuttle will run from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. from the Brookshire’s parking lot.

Visit the website at https://www.midlothiantxdba.com/heritage-day and follow the DBA’s Facebook page for updates.