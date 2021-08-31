Facebook

Starlight Blues Concert at MainStage 222 invites guests to enjoy an evening of soulful tunes under the stars Sept. 18. MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has partnered with the Trinity River Blues Society for the outdoor blues concert.

The concert starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, and will feature the music of headliner Shawn Pittman. Blues, Love & Trouble and Blues Child are also featured on the program.

Everyone is invited to join the fun at this special outdoors concert. Food, drinks, and rockin’ good music are all featuring at the Starlight Blues Concert. Guests are reminded to bring your own lawn chair and also BYOB if desired. Onsite concessions are available, and include water, soft drinks and food.

Starlight Blues Concert Tickets

Tickets are available now for $15 advance purchase through the Irving Arts Center Box Office. Tickets can also be purchased at the door if seating is still available on the day of the concert.

Please contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office (972-252-2787) or MainStage’s administrative office (972-594-6104) with ticketing questions or for additional information. MainStage Irving-Las Colinas is located at 222 E. Irving Blvd. in Irving. Free parking is available across the street from the venue, which is a short walking distance from the TRE Irving Historic District Station.

Bad Seed, a play written by Maxwell Anderson from William March’s novel, runs Sept. 10-25 at MainStage. The play will be directed by Bruce R. Coleman. The chilling family drama is full of mystery, and set in a small Southern town where Colonel and Christine Penmark live with their daughter, Rhoda. Mrs. Penmark is alarmed when one of her daughter’s classmates drowns mysteriously at a picnic. As the truth begins to reveal itself, the Penmark family begins to question whether their daughter is as innocent as she seems.

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board is a 501c3 nonprofit organization funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board. For more information please visit MainStageIrving.com.