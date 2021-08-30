Paulo Ferreira Lima Wins “Unleash The Beast”

Facebook

Lima’s first Unleash The Beast Victory in more than five years nets the veteran Brazilian 264 points, catapulting him 30 positions in 2021 World Championship race to world No. 16

Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena hosted “Unleash the Beast”. This two-day event was hosted by the Professional Bull Riding (PBR) with some of the best bull riders in the world. On Saturday, Cooper Davis from Jasper Texas showed the fans of Fort Worth way he’s the 3rd best bull rider in the world.

Cooper was able to show his strength by holding onto the flat braided rope that helped him to stay on the bull for the most exciting and dangerous 8 seconds anyone could have imagined. The crowd was on their feet as they watched with nervous anticipation Cooper Davis hold on for the entire 8 seconds. Cooper ended up with a score of 90.50. That score put Cooper on top of the leaderboard.

Sunday’s Event

With $75,000 on the line, it was truly a no holds barred with a winner takes all event. Only 25 competitors made the cut to showcase their skills for the PBR. The stakes were high and the crowd remained truly invested with each bull ride. The next round dwindled down to 10 riders. With each round the competitors knew they had to bring their finest 8 seconds to win this event.

And then, it was down to two.

Eli Vastbinder from Statesville, North Carolina is ranked 21st in the world and he gave the fans a show when he had the opportunity to ride the bull named “Chiseled”. This bull is number two in the word standings and Vastbinder was able to stay on for 8 seconds. Last up was Paulo Ferreira Lima and the bull that he had to ride is “Woopaa”. This bull is ranked number one in the world and the fans knew this was going to be a match that you did not want to miss.

Paulo Ferreira Lima from Brazil dominated the ride holding on for all eight seconds to win “Unleash the Beast”. Lima’s golden finish earned him a check for $126,576.92, along with a critical 264 world points. While he traveled to the event ranked No. 46 in the word, Lima surged 30 positions in the world rankings, now ranked No. 16. Seeking his fifth qualification to the PBR World Finals in 2021, and first since 2018, Lima is now within 1,370.17 points of No. 1 Leme.

PBR Unleash The Beast

PBR Tractor Supply Co. Iron Cowboy, presented by Ariat

Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, Texas

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Round 5-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Paulo Ferreira Lima, 87.25-0-88.25-88.25-95.25-359.00-264 Points.

2. Eli Vastbinder, 89.5-87.75-89-87.5-0-353.75-116 Points.

3. Daylon Swearingen, 86.75-0-90.75-0-0-177.50-55 Points.

4. Dalton Kasel, 87.75-0-89.5-0-0-177.25-49 Points.

5. Cooper Davis, 90.5-82.5-0-0-0-173.00-67 Points.

6. João Henrique Lucas, 87.75-0-0-0-0-87.75-21 Points.

7. Jesse Petri, 87.5-0-0-0-0-87.50-19 Points.

8. Lane Nobles, 86.5-0-0-0-0-86.50-14 Points.

9. Claudio Montanha Jr., 86-0-0-0-0-86.00-13 Points.