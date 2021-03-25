Methodist Health Hosts COVID Vaccine At Duncanville ISD

Share via: 0 Shares 0





‘Shots of Hope’ For Duncanville ISD Employees

Dallas – Tomorrow Methodist Health is taking a road trip like no other as they take their vaccine clinic on the road to provide COVID-19 vaccines to local teachers and staff members in the North Texas communities we serve. Duncanville ISD teachers, employees, and some spouses will be the recipients of the ‘golden ticket’.

A limited number of vaccines will also be available to employee spouses, district parents and guardians and community members.

To register for an appointment window to receive the vaccine at the Duncanville High School West Gym TOMORROW, click here to register: https://bit.ly/2Pr7a3V

The first clinic will be the gymnasium at Duncanville High School, 900 W. Camp Wisdom Road, where Methodist plans to vaccinate hundreds of Duncanville ISD employees between 8 am and 4 pm on Friday, March 26.

“Methodist is excited to offer these ‘shots of hope’ to our local educators,” says Pam Stoyanoff, MBA, CPA, FACHE, President and Chief Operating Officer, Methodist Health System. “We believe this will go a long way to make our schools a safer place for students, teachers, and staff.”

Methodist will be administering the first dose of Pfizer vaccine tomorrow and will return to campus on Friday, April 16 to give second doses to ISD employees who have appointments.

Partnerships Make COVID-19 Vaccine More Accessible

“As a school district, we have been actively seeking partnerships to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all of our staff,” said Duncanville ISD Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith. “We are grateful for the opportunity Methodist Health System is offering to help keep our teachers, staff and others in our community healthy and safe.”

Duncanville will be the first of several pop-up vaccine clinics Methodist will be holding for educators in the communities we serve. Next week, we will vaccinate teachers and staff at Mansfield ISD and Cedar Hill ISD.

Methodist was the first health system in North Texas to receive COVID-19 vaccines and offer them to our employees.

