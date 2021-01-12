Methodist Health Vaccinates Hundreds Of Ellis County First Responders

On Friday, January 8, County Judge Todd Little and Ellis County Municipal Leadership issued a letter to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Public Health Region 2 and 3 regarding additional COVID-19 vaccine allotment for Ellis County.

In the letter Judge Little pointed out that Ellis County did not have enough vaccine doses for first responders in Ellis County. COVID-19 has impacted first responders in Ellis County creating some staffing shortages. Recently, the City of Ferris transferred some of their dispatch duties to Ellis County.

Today, Methodist Health System stepped up to help hundreds of first responders in Ellis County get their COVID-19 vaccines this week.

While Methodist is not yet vaccinating the public, they want to make sure our first responders are offered this additional layer of protection because they protect us. Hundreds of police officers, sheriff’s deputies, EMS, and firefighters from Ellis County have been vaccinated so far. That includes Midlothian Police Chief Carl Smith, several of his officers and some Ellis County Sheriff’s officers, vaccinated at Methodist Dallas Medical Center earlier today.

Ellis County Residents In Phase 1A and 1B Can Register In Tarrant County

As of today, Ellis and Tarrant County have established a partnership to allow Ellis County residents who qualify under distribution phase 1A (vaccinate health care workers) and 1B (people who are 65 and older and those who have a medical condition that increases their risk of severe disease or death) to be eligible to register in Tarrant County for a COVID-19 vaccination.

Ellis County residents in qualifying groups 1A and 1B may now register for a vaccine at: https://tcph.quickbase.com/db/bq3q4uet8?linklocation=Button%20List&linkname=Register%20for%20the%20COVID%20Vaccine

Ellis County and City officials are currently working closely with the State of Texas to develop an ELLIS COUNTY VACCINATION HUB to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to the community.

