Midlothian Answers-When Will the COVID-19 Vaccine be Available Locally?

As the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are distributed in North Texas, many people wonder when it will be available in our community and will it be safe to take. Martin Koonsman, MD, chief medical officer for Methodist Health System, said in an interview televised on NBC 5 last week, “The vaccine appears to be highly effective. The safety profile of the vaccine is quite similar to what we would see with other vaccines. The side effects are quite similar and we think that this is the most effective tool that we have to date to protect our staff against COVID-19.”

Methodist Health System is receiving about 5,850 doses, which will be a dministered to frontline healthcare staff on an optional basis.