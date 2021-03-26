Best Southwest ISD School Board Elections May 2021  

DeSoto – It is time to gear up for another election on May 1, 2021 not only for open city council seats and propositions, but also for open school board trustee seats. Early voting begins April 19th to 24th and April 26th and 27th.
Cedar Hill ISD
Place 6
Robert Riggs, incumbent
Place 7
Cheryl Wesley, incumbent
DeSoto ISD
Place 6
DeAndrea Fleming, incumbent
Standra Booker
LeRoy Collins
Mark Toliver II
Place 7
Traci McNairt
David “DaWud” Edgerson
Duncanville ISD
Place 6
Janice Savage-Martin
Carol Ann Curley Davis
Place 7
Carla Fahey
Thomas Davis
Annette Louis Wingo
Lancaster ISD
District 1
Marion Hamilton
District 2
Lashonjia Harris
Grand Prairie ISD
District 1
Terry Brooks, incumbent
District 5
David Espinosa, incumbent
James Devoll
Mansfield ISD
Place 1
Michelle Newsom, incumbent
Kenneth Chalk
Place 2
Desiree Thomas, incumbent
Yolanda McPherson
Philip DeGroat
Theresa Okoro
Place 4
Corinne Fiagome
Christine Beason
Meagan Sutton
Denise Lunski
Kevin Robedee
Keziah Valdes Farrar
Brad Crane
Midlothian ISD
Place 1
Richard Pena
Develda Edgington
Crystal Rentz
Steven Garippa
Place 2
Gary Vineyard, Jr., incumbent
Lisa Castillo
Place 3
Symphony Lowe
Eduardo Gonzalez
Red Oak ISD
Place 6
Michelle Porter, incumbent
Ernie Andrew Amaton
Place 7
Gregory Kimble
Melanie Petersen, incumbent
Waxahachie ISD
Place 3
Amy Hedtke
Kim Kriegel, incumbent
Place 4
John Rodgers, incumbent
Place 5
Melissa Starnater, incumbent