Best Southwest ISD School Board Elections May 2021  

DeSoto – It is time to gear up for another election on May 1, 2021 not only for open city council seats and propositions, but also for open school board trustee seats. Early voting begins April 19th to 24th and April 26th and 27th.

 

Cedar Hill ISD

 

Place 6

Robert Riggs, incumbent

Place 7

Cheryl Wesley, incumbent

 

 

DeSoto ISD

 

Place 6

DeAndrea Fleming, incumbent

Standra Booker

LeRoy Collins

Mark Toliver II

Place 7

Traci McNairt

David “DaWud” Edgerson

 

 

Duncanville ISD

 

Place 6

Janice Savage-Martin

Carol Ann Curley Davis

Place 7

Carla Fahey

Thomas Davis

Annette Louis Wingo

 

 

Lancaster  ISD

 

District 1

Marion Hamilton

District 2

Lashonjia Harris

 

 

Grand Prairie ISD

 

District 1

Terry Brooks, incumbent

District 5

David Espinosa, incumbent

James Devoll

 

 

Mansfield ISD

 

Place 1

Michelle Newsom, incumbent

Kenneth Chalk

Place 2

Desiree Thomas, incumbent

Yolanda McPherson

Philip DeGroat

Theresa Okoro

Place 4

Corinne Fiagome

Christine Beason

Meagan Sutton

Denise Lunski

Kevin Robedee

Keziah Valdes Farrar

Brad Crane

 

 

Midlothian ISD

 

Place 1

Richard Pena

Develda Edgington

Crystal Rentz

Steven Garippa

Place 2

Gary Vineyard, Jr., incumbent

Lisa Castillo

Place 3

Symphony Lowe

Eduardo Gonzalez

 

 

Red Oak ISD

 

Place 6

Michelle Porter, incumbent

Ernie Andrew Amaton

Place 7

Gregory Kimble

Melanie Petersen, incumbent

 

 

Waxahachie ISD

 

Place 3

Amy Hedtke

Kim Kriegel, incumbent

Place 4

John Rodgers, incumbent

Place 5

Melissa Starnater, incumbent

 

