Mansfield Mayor David Cook Declares Public Health Emergency

Mayor David Cook today announced a Declaration of Public Health Emergency for the City of Mansfield. The declaration will go into immediate effect and will continue for no more than seven days from today unless continued or renewed by the Mayor.

Mansfield has received notification from the Texas Department of State Health Services of its first positive case of COVID-19. The patient is a resident of Johnson County.

The Emergency Declaration activates the City’s Emergency Management Plan.

“We don’t take this action lightly but take it in order to protect the health and welfare of the residents of Mansfield,” Mayor Cook said. “We will stay in close communication with the Governor’s office and County officials in the coming weeks to provide the most up-to-date information to residents. We appreciate how our community is already working together to address issues connected this public health emergency. We will continue to work together as Mansfield always does when we face challenges.

