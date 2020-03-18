Target Announces New Hours Due To COVID-19

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
Target COVID-19 hours
Target publicity photo

Target Reserves First Hour On Wednesday For Elderly & At Risk Shoppers

Beginning March 18, all Target stores will close at 9 p.m. local time to allow even more time for teams to clean and restock store shelves.

Also beginning March 18, Target will reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores nationwide for vulnerable guests – including elderly and those with underlying health concerns. We are encouraging other guests to plan their shopping trips around this timeframe.

When and where can senior guests participate?
Beginning Wednesday, March 18, Target will reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores nationwide for vulnerable guests – including elderly and those with underlying health concerns.

Target is fast-tracking the flow of products that are in highest demand, including food, medicine and other essentials. They will continue to maintain limitations on in-demand items and respectfully ask all guests to consider their immediate needs and purchase accordingly so more families can find the products they need.

“Families are counting on Target for critical supplies during this challenging time, and we’ll continue to do all that we can to keep our stores open,” Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement. “We’ll also maintain limits on select products and would ask guests to purchase only what they need so there’s enough supply to accommodate this increased demand.”

Target
Cedar Hill, TX · In Pleasant Run Towne Crossing
8AM–9PM · (972) 291-6149

Target
Waxahachie, TX · In Waxahachie Towne Center
8AM–9PM · (972) 923-8930

Target
Mansfield, TX · In Mansfield Towne Crossing
8AM–9PM · (817) 453-0005

Target
Grand Prairie, TX · In Lake Prairie Towne Crossing
8AM–9PM · (469) 348-2100

Target
Grand Prairie, TX
8AM–9PM · (972) 642-4719

Target
Dallas, TX · In Wheatland Towne Crossing
8AM–9PM · (469) 341-3920

Target
Arlington, TX · In Arbrook Oaks Shopping Center
8AM–9PM · (817) 557-2177

Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Prior to joining Daily News she was a popular on-air personality on the Houston radio program In Wheel Time. You can find an account of her travel adventures and more on In Deep H2O. She is widely recognized as one of the top digital and media influencers in the country being most recently recognized as one of the Top Three social media influencers in Houston. She now handles all digital media aspects at Focus Daily News.

