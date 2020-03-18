Target Announces New Hours Due To COVID-19

Target Reserves First Hour On Wednesday For Elderly & At Risk Shoppers
Beginning March 18, all Target stores will close at 9 p.m. local time to allow even more time for teams to clean and restock store shelves.
Also beginning March 18, Target will reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores nationwide for vulnerable guests – including elderly and those with underlying health concerns. We are encouraging other guests to plan their shopping trips around this timeframe.
Target is fast-tracking the flow of products that are in highest demand, including food, medicine and other essentials. They will continue to maintain limitations on in-demand items and respectfully ask all guests to consider their immediate needs and purchase accordingly so more families can find the products they need.
“Families are counting on Target for critical supplies during this challenging time, and we’ll continue to do all that we can to keep our stores open,” Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement. “We’ll also maintain limits on select products and would ask guests to purchase only what they need so there’s enough supply to accommodate this increased demand.”
Target
Cedar Hill, TX · In Pleasant Run Towne Crossing
8AM–9PM · (972) 291-6149
Target
Waxahachie, TX · In Waxahachie Towne Center
8AM–9PM · (972) 923-8930
Target
Mansfield, TX · In Mansfield Towne Crossing
8AM–9PM · (817) 453-0005
Target
Grand Prairie, TX · In Lake Prairie Towne Crossing
8AM–9PM · (469) 348-2100
Target
Grand Prairie, TX
8AM–9PM · (972) 642-4719
Target
Dallas, TX · In Wheatland Towne Crossing
8AM–9PM · (469) 341-3920
Target
Arlington, TX · In Arbrook Oaks Shopping Center
8AM–9PM · (817) 557-2177