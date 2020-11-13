Mansfield ISD to Host Toys for Tots Event on Dec. 2

Save The Date: Mansfield Toys for Tots December 2

It’s one of the biggest holiday events in Mansfield, and always draws a crowd but this year, organizers are working around public safety. Mansfield ISD will still be ringing in the holiday season in a major way with its well-known annual Toys for Tots Drive.

This year, the toy drive will look a little different; but the goal to help children in need while providing fun for the entire community remains the same.

“Toys for Tots 2020: Holiday Cheertacular” will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 5 to 10:30 p.m. at the MISD Center for the Performing Arts, located at 1110 W. Debbie Lane. The event is absolutely free to attend.

Guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to drop off. Guests can then drive around to view the festive light displays and experience the drive-in movie theater featuring holiday student performances.

The purpose of the event is to gather thousands of toys in partnership with schools, local business partners and other community organizations to help families in need—a mission that is more important than ever. Mansfield ISD has reimagined this community event this year to help spread holiday joy all from the comfort and safety of your vehicle.

Guests must remain in their vehicle throughout the event. Restrooms will be available on the first floor for guests, and any person using the restroom must wear a mask once outside of their vehicle and practice social distancing.

Don’t miss this holiday celebration filled with safe, family fun! For those who cannot attend the event, student performances will be available to watch live on Dec. 2 at www.mansfieldisd.org/MISDTV.

Please note that event attractions and offerings may be subject to change to ensure the safety of the MISD community. For more information, call the MISD Center for the Performing Arts at 817-299-1230 or visit center.mansfieldisd.org.

Mansfield Police Department Annual Toy, Food, Pet Drive

Also, the Mansfield Police Department released their annual toy, food and pet drive details this week.They are collecting food, toys and donations. Your kindness will help make a family’s holiday a little more special and assist the pets waiting to find a family to call their own. We hope to see you there!

Walmart located at 930 N Walnut Creek from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

November 12 – November 13

November 30 – December 4

December 7 – December 11

Target located at 1801 N US 287 Frontage from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

November 16 – November 19

December 14 – December 17

Save

Comments

comments