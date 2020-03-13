Mansfield ISD Free Meals & Flex Learning Plan

From Mansfield ISD March 13, 2020

MISD schools, offices, and facilities will be closed to the public from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. All extracurricular activities and field trips will be canceled during that period as well.

We know that news of the Mansfield ISD two-week extension of Spring Break may be a real challenge, but we appreciate everyone’s understanding as we prioritize the safety and well-being of our students and staff.

Mansfield ISD is working diligently to continue the learning process and provide nutritious meals to our students.

Please review the information below for details.

STUDENT NUTRITION

Starting March 16, free healthy and delicious meals will be available to all children ages 18 years and younger at the following distribution sites:

• Glenn Harmon Elementary School

• D.P. Morris Elementary School

• Annette Perry Elementary School

• Mary Jo Sheppard Elementary School

• Della Icenhower Intermediate School

• Danny Jones Middle School

The packaged meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday through Friday in a drive-thru fashion.

No one will need to exit their personal vehicles, but all participating children must be in the vehicle. Children do not have to be a student at the campus to qualify for the meal, and families can visit any of the participating sites.

Meals will consist of whole grains, lean protein, fruits, vegetables and lowfat milk. We will include a lot of the kids’ favorites (yogurt boxes, pizza packs, chicken tenders, etc.). The menu will be posted online over the weekend.

DISTANCE LEARNING

The logistics are currently being worked out with principals and teachers to continue the learning process to the best of our abilities during this break. Next week, you will begin to receive correspondence from your child’s teacher about lessons and other resources that will keep the educational experience in motion for our students.

MISD CORONAVIRUS INQUIRIES

We are still working with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and other authorities to determine how this extended break will impact the rest of the school year, so we thank you in advance for your patience as we work through this process together.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) are being developed right now for students, families and

staff, which should be posted by early next week.

The district has established an email address specifically for inquiries about the impact of the extended closure. Send your questions and comments to coronavirus@misdmail.org. A staff member will respond to you as quickly as possible. Again, please note that some questions are still being assessed.

